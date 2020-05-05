Several agencies are providing guidance to ensure water quality inside businesses, hotels and industries that may have been closed for an extended period of time due to COVID-19.
Measures to combat the coronavirus has resulted in many buildings such as restaurants, offices, factories, hotels and churches being unoccupied for extended periods of time, and extended non-use of buildings can impact drinking water quality, according to a news release from the Greeneville Water Commission.
Stagnation of water within pipes can result in deteriorated water quality – such as loss of disinfectant residual, increased disinfection by-products, microbial growth such as legionella that causes Legionnaire’s Disease, and increases in metals such as lead, according to the release.
As a building is reopened after an extended period of non-use, it is important to address the stagnant water in the building’s plumbing to ensure safe drinking water quality is provided.
The Centers for Disease Control has published Guidance for Building Water Systems to help minimize the risk of diseases associated with water that has likely become stagnant in many buildings.
The guidance recommends an eight-step process before reopening a building, which includes flushing the water system and maintaining the water system. The guidelines can be found in the COVID-19 section on the CDC website.
In addition to the CDC guidelines, these resources provide information about ensuring water quality after a building has not been in use for an extended period of time:
- https://www.asdwa.org/2020/04/13/covid-19-resources-for-building-water-systems/
- https://www.waterrf.org/resource/evaluation-flushing-reduce-lead-levels-0
- https://engineering.purdue.edu/PlumbingSafety/project/covid19-response, and
- https://www.epa.gov/sites/production/files/2018-09/documents/flushing_best_practices_factsheet_508.pdf.