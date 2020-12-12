Due to the inability to adequately staff at Hal Henard Elementary and Greeneville Middle School, students at both schools will learn virtually Dec. 14-17, an announcement from Director of Greeneville City Schools Steve Starnes said.
Students and families are instructed to check the student's Greeneville City Schools email for specific information on learning expectations.
Starnes also announced specific details for students in A and B groups regarding which days they will learn in-person or virtually immediately before and after the Christmas break.
Meals may be picked up Dec. 15 and 17 at Greeneville High or Greeneville Middle School between 11 a.m. and noon, the announcement said.
The full announcement is available on the district website.