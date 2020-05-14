Despite the temporary closure, Hands On! Discovery Center employees have been working hard to create educational opportunities for the children and families in our region, a release says.
Over the past several weeks, the Discovery Center has produced Facebook Live videos each weekday at 1:30 p.m. The videos, which feature programs that can be done at home, focus on art and different areas of science. Families can learn about basic chemistry, biology, and physics, among many other topics. Each program is designed to complement what students are learning in their virtual classrooms.
The videos are also recorded and uploaded to the Discovery Center’s YouTube channel, along with Tennessee curriculum standards.
Additionally, Hands On! is now offering several exciting Discovery Kits that allow families to have an art or science programmatic experience in their own home. Two types of kits are available, both providing fun and interactive learning opportunities for students.
Discovery at Home Kits include topics such as bubbles, the solar system, engineering, and sculpture.
Discovery Rental Kits may be rented for one week and include exciting subjects like the laws of motion, density, and magnets. Also available for rent are kits that include fossils, miniature Imagination Playground Blocks, and Keva Planks.
Most kits are $10 each and are currently available for local pick-up.
More information and links to social media can be found at: https://visithandson.org/