Due to the expanding Covid-19 pandemic, the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will continue to provide meals to Head Start children affected by school closures throughout the organization’s eight county region.
The UETHDA is working with partnering school systems to ensure participant children continue to receive needed nutrition as schools are unexpectedly closed, according to a press release.
The agency will distribute meals to the homes of Head Start Children during this crisis.
Nutrition and food insecurity are major concerns in the Northeast Tennessee region. These meals are being provided to alleviate some of the food concerns moving forward during this time.
“This is new territory for many of our families and neighbors and we want to provide all the resources available to us to assist our families during the crisis,” said Eliot Hicks, Head Start Director for Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency. “Many working families are being hit hard during this time as they try to achieve a balance between work and childcare with the unexpected shutdown of our region’s schools.”
Agency staff will be working with families during the crisis to provide additional resources to meet the needs of families by providing materials for educational opportunities at home until summer break or the situation is resolved, the release said.
For more information visit www.uethda.org.