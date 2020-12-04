Health care workers understand the challenge in asking people to continue staying home to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as the pandemic drags on, and the sacrifice it takes to do so.
As infections continue to rise at alarming rates, however, those health care workers are also feeling frustrated, exhausted and like the community is not as behind them in battling the deadly pandemic as it once was, Ballad Health intensive care unit nurse Emily Nichole Egan said this week.
“We started this fight together,” Egan said in a video shared by Ballad Health officials during the system’s weekly media briefing. “We started staying at home, not going out unnecessarily. As a community I think that everybody did really well. They fought with us.“
An experienced ICU nurse, Egan said she has been working in a COVID unit at Holston Valley Medical Center for roughly a month.
“We felt like they were behind us,” Egan continued. “Now I guess they’re tired of it. I guess people are tired of being alone or in their homes and want to get out and be social again. We understand the importance of mental health, but the fight is getting out of hand. It’s getting worse. It’s spreading.”
The region’s positivity rate — the percentage of those tested over the previous seven days who tested positive for the virus — hit a new peak of 22% on Friday, according to the day’s COVID-19 Scorecard from Ballad Health. It was the third straight day the rate set a new high. Friday’s Scorecard also included 57 deaths in the region over the past seven days.
Egan said there have been days in her unit where two patients have died, and two more have arrived that were just as sick.
“We’re losing more than we’re keeping,” she said. “I’ve put an ungodly amount of people in body bags that I was not prepared to do, that I was not prepared to give up on a patient, but there was nothing else we could do and we lost them.
Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said that as an infection prevention nurse, “it’s heartbreaking to see what this is doing to our community. It’s heartbreaking to see what it’s doing to my fellow nurses and our fellow team members.”
Egan, one of those fellow nurses, said the effects can be overwhelming.
“I cry a lot. This is real,” she said. “I understand the sacrifice, that it’s hard to stay home and it’s hard to wear a mask and you feel like you can’t breathe, but seeing these people die that can’t breathe starts to take a toll on you and you feel so frustrated that they didn’t take it serious.”
Egan said that many of her patients contracted the virus at ball games and family gatherings.
“I’m giving these patients my all. I’ve sat with them and held their hand as they died because family couldn’t be here, and it starts to hurt,” Egan said.
NURSING SHORTAGE DEEPENS
Alan Levine, chairman and CEO of Ballad Health, said he and others with the system are concerned that the emotional impact of the pandemic could worsen a nursing shortage that existed prior to COVID-19 and that some nurses may want to leave the profession because of it.
“I worry, and I think that we at Ballad Health are very concerned that the emotional effect of of this virus on nurses and frontline health care workers … I think the impact of this is going to be felt for a long time, even after we get past this virus,” Levine said.
The impact is being felt well beyond Ballad Health’s service region. The Associated Press reports that across the country, hospitals slammed with COVID-19 patients are trying to lure nurses and doctors out of retirement, recruiting students and new graduates who have yet to earn their licenses and offering high salaries and signing bonuses in a desperate bid to ease staffing shortages.
Governors in hard-hit states like Wisconsin and Nebraska are making it easier for retired nurses to come back, including by waiving licensing requirements and fees, the AP reports, though it can be a tough sell for older nurses, who would be in more danger than many of their colleagues if they contracted the virus.
Iowa is allowing temporary, emergency licenses for new nurses who have met the state’s educational requirements but haven’t yet taken the state licensing exam. Some Minnesota hospitals are offering winter internships to nursing students to boost their staffs. The internships are typically offered in the summer but were canceled this year because of COVID-19.
Hospitals also are turning to nurses who travel from state to state. But that’s expensive, because hospitals around the country are competing for them, driving salaries as high as $6,200 per week, according to postings for travel nursing jobs reported by the AP.
Dr. Eli Perencevich, an epidemiology and internal medicine professor at the University of Iowa, told the Associated Press that health care workers are paying the price for other people’s refusal to wear masks.
“It’s sending everyone to war, really,” he said. “We’ve decided as a society that we’re going to take all the people in our health care system and pummel them because we have some insane idea about what freedom really is.”
GIVING CAREGIVERS A VOICE
Levine said the video recorded by Egan is the first in a series Ballad Health will release in order to give nurses and frontline caregivers a voice.
Levine also discussed the importance of humanizing what happens in a hospital.
“Hospitals are not just bricks and mortar. Hospitals are people,” Levine said. “They’re people behind those walls that come to work every day to bring a set of skills and God-given talent to serve other people at their most vulnerable time. It’s important to recognize. It’s easy to depersonalize what goes on in a hospital, but what happens in a hospital is very personal.”
Officials said that words of support and appreciation can help lift morale for nurses and other health care professionals and that many of them could use help with child care while they work long hours, but what would help the most would be to slow the spread of the virus by taking precautions.
“It is never too late to change your behavior,” Swift said. “What you do will impact this virus and will impact our community one way or the other. You know what it takes. At this point it’s only up to you individually to make those changes to help protect our community.”
Swift also stressed the importance of getting the flu shot this year to keep non-COVID-19 hospitalizations down.
“If you could just stop one case by wearing a mask or staying home when you didn’t have to go out, it would help us so much,” Egan said. “Just one case. If everybody did that for one person, I think we could stop this.”