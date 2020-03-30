The Greene County Health Department is asking individuals to call ahead of any scheduled appointment or prior to visiting the health department.
Health departments in the Northeast Region are operating a Continuity of Operations Plan for essential clinical services in efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to a release from the Northeast Regional Health Office.
During this time, individuals are asked to call ahead before arriving at the health department for any scheduled appointment or before visiting the health department in the region, the release stated.
Health department staff are speaking with patients over the phone to determine which services to offer over the telephone, at car-side or in-person. This will ensure patient and staff safety as well as customer service.
The Greene County Health Department can be reached at 798-1749.
The Northeast Regional Health Office has established an information line for local residents and health care providers to call with questions or concerns related to COVID-19. Tennessee Department of Health employees will take calls daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The information line number is 423-979-4689 and is designed to provide callers with information related to COVID-19. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.