Hours are changing for the COVID-19 testing site at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center.
The free testing through the Greene County Health Department will now be offered 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, according to a release from the Northeast Regional Health Office. The new hours went into effect Wednesday.
This change will allow staff members to transition to providing vaccinations for the designated phase groups in the community, the release stated. Testing was previously offered for an hour longer each weekday.
The number of Greene Countians testing positive continued on its downward trend on Tuesday but the number of deaths attributed to the virus rose. Three new deaths were reported as well as 11 new virus cases in the daily COVID-19 update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Since the pandemic began close to a year ago, 120 people in Greene County have died from the virus. The three most recent deaths were among the 192 reported statewide in Tuesday’s report from the Department of Health. A total of 9,162 Tennesseans have died from the virus.
Individuals in the county with active cases of the virus totaled 333 on Tuesday, according to the state. Since the pandemic began, 6,790 people have contracted the virus locally and 6,337 people are considered to have inactive cases having passed the 14-day mark after onset of symptoms or a positive test.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to steadily decline. Ballad Health reported on Tuesday that 163 people were being treated within its hospitals for the virus and two had been admitted with symptoms but were awaiting test results. Two weeks ago, there were 339 COVID-19 patients within Ballad Health facilities.
One person from Greene County had to be hospitalized for treatment of the virus in the 24 hours covered in the state report. Since last March, 161 people from the county have required hospitalization in treatment of the virus.
The positivity rate for the region has also experienced a decline in the past few weeks. Ballad Health reported on Wednesday that the rate of those who had positive results among all those tested in its service region for the past seven days was 18.4.% Two weeks ago, it was 30.4%.
Greene County’s positive rate was 9.9% for the past seven days, according to Department of Health data. Fourteen days ago, the county’s positive rate was 22.7%.
TESTING DETAILS
COVID-19 self-swab test kits will continue to be available for adults on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Greene Valley testing site with standard nasal swab testing available on Tuesdays and Thursdays, according to the release from the Northeast Regional Office of the Department of Health.
Test results may be available within 72 hours of arrival at the lab, depending on the volume the testing lab receives, the release stated. Information will be provided to participants at testing locations on what they can expect after being tested.
In addition to Greene, the testing schedule changes are also going into effect at testing sites in Carter, Hancock, Hawkins-Church Hill, Hawkins-Rogersville, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties.
COVID-19 testing is also available locally through Ballad Health and CVS.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and at the entrance of the Greeneville Commons Shopping Center. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
VACCINATION CONTINUES
The Greene Valley site has also been serving as a Department of Health vaccination site. According to the state, a limited amount of vaccines were available on Tuesday in Greene County, and the county is the process of providing vaccines to individuals over the age of 75 as well as to first responders, medical professionals, K-12 educators and child care workers. Through Sunday, 5,236 vaccines had been provided in Greene County, according to state data.
Distribution of virus inoculations locally is guided by the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. That plan establishes a framework of distribution to various risk-based groups while also vaccinating various age brackets, beginning with those aged 75 and older.
On Friday, the Department of Health announced an update to the plan, adding correctional officers and jailers to Phase 1a1. This phase was the first risk group to receive vaccines and includes those working in hospitals, first responders and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
Another change announced was that people living in households with medically fragile children would be included in Phase 1c. Currently, no county within the state has progressed to Phase 1c.
Greene County is among the 39 counties in Tennessee that have progressed to Phase 1b of the distribution. Phase 1b includes K-12 and child care staff and first responder operations personnel.