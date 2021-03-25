After the vaccine site operated by the local Health Department was opened on a short-term basis this week for individuals 16 and older, the Northeast Regional Office of the state Health Department announced on Wednesday it is now accepting appointments for that age group going forward.
The former Greene Valley Developmental Center site was opened to those 16 and older without appointments required for clinics on Tuesday and again on Wednesday, in part to gauge local interest among younger residents in getting the vaccine.
Officials said they saw a good turnout both days.
“I would say it has been a resounding success,” County Mayor Kevin Morrison said.
Morrison said Wednesday he has been pleased to see the turnout and that a higher number of young people than expected were arriving at the site.
“I’m ecstatic to see the number of young people,” Morrison commented.
The Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for ages 16 and older, and the Moderna vaccine has been authorized for ages 18 and older, a press release from the regional office said.
“We have seen an overwhelming number of high school and college age students, and it’s very encouraging to see. They are eager to get back to their spring sports, socializing and traveling,” said Morrison.
Morrison said he also found it encouraging that a majority of vehicles that came through the clinic Tuesday and Wednesday had Greene County tags.
“We called and Greene County responded,” Morrison said.
Rebekah English, northeast regional director for the state Department of Health, said another reason for the clinics and for opening availability to ages 16 and up was because fewer appointments were being set recently.
“In our region and in Greene County, we have been seeing a lower uptake of vaccines recently, so we wanted to make sure to give more vaccines in the next phase,” English said.
“One of the reasons to try and gauge the enthusiasm was because we have all this infrastructure and manpower here, and people weren’t showing up,” Morrison said.
At the end of Wednesday’s vaccine clinic, Morrison said he estimated about 27,000 vaccines have been given at the Greene Valley vaccine site in total, and he praised the dedication of all working or volunteering at the site to administer vaccines and ensure the process runs smoothly.
“It has been the same people day after day, and these are the same people who have been here testing people for a year,” Morrison said. “These people are heroes.”
Nurse Ashley Musgrove, working at the site on Wednesday, said she and others there just want the pandemic to end.
"We all live here in this community, and we all want this over," Musgrove said.
Greene County recorded six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to data compiled by the Tennessee Department of Health.
In addition to the expanded vaccine availability announced Tuesday, the Northeast Regional Health Office announced on Monday that counties including Greene will provide extended hours to provide more morning and evening appointments.
To book an appointment, visit Vaccinate.tn.gov and click the blue “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” button at the bottom of the page to start a registration.
Anyone needing help in scheduling a vaccination should call the Northeast Regional Information Line at 423-979-4689. The information line is staffed between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines administered by the Greene County Health Department can be made at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus, at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301.
Other vaccination sites at local pharmacies can be located using vaccinefinder.org. The sites should be contacted to check availability and for scheduling.
COVID-19 testing times at the Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St., were modified to 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the Northeast Regional Health Department.
Self-test kits continue to be available for adults on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Standard nasal swab testing will be available on Tuesday and Thursday. Local county health departments will continue to offer COVID-19 testing at no charge.