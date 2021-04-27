Health departments in Greene and other Northeast Tennessee counties are now offering COVID-19 vaccinations without appointments, according to a news release from the Northeast Regional Office of the Tennessee Department of Health.
Vaccinations by appointment are still available for those who prefer it, according to the news release.
Another Greene County resident has died from COVID-19, bringing to 153 the number of virus-related deaths in the county, according to a daily update from the state Health Department.
The county recorded 5 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the state agency. The county had 106 active cases of the virus at the time of the report.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available at the Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St., 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The department has scheduled two vaccination clinics at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center, 4850 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday and 9-11 a.m. on May 7.
For answers to questions or help scheduling a vaccination, residents can call the Northeast Regional Information Line at 423-979-4689. The line is staffed 8 a.m.-430 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for people ages 16 and older. The Moderna vaccine is currently authorized for people ages 18 and older. Those 16 and 17 should call the local health department to check vaccine manufacturer before arriving.
Tennesseans age 16 and up are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Those seeking a COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment at vaccinate.tn.gov, visit the Northeast county health departments, or search vaccinefinder.org to find a local vaccine provider. Those sites, which include pharmacies, should be contacted to check availability and for scheduling.
COVID-19 testing is available at the Greene County Health Department 2:30-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the State Health Department.
Self-test kits continue to be available for adults on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Standard nasal swab testing will be available on Tuesday and Thursday. Local county health departments will continue to offer COVID-19 testing at no charge.