The Greene County Health Department will host first-dose Pfizer vaccine clinics Thursday at the former Greene Valley Development Center, 4850 East Andrew Johnson Highway, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Appointments will be required for the 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. time frame, according to a news release. No registration will be needed during the 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. clinic, and vaccinations will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Those with an appointment between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. will be fast-tracked upon entry into the campus, according to the news release.
The Greene County Health Department is now vaccinating anyone 16 years or older. To book an appointment, visit vaccinate.tn.gov and click the blue “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” button at the bottom of the page to start a registration.
For help scheduling a vaccination, call the Northeast Regional COVID-19 Registration Line at 423-979-4689. The COVID-19 Registration Line is staffed Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Other vaccination sites at local pharmacies can be located using vaccinefinder.org. The sites should be contacted to check availability and for scheduling.
COVID-19 testing times at the Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St., have been modified to 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the Northeast Regional Health Department.
Self-test kits continue to be available for adults on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Standard nasal swab testing will be available on Tuesday and Thursday. Local county health departments will continue to offer COVID-19 testing at no charge.