Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have increased by more than 35 in the past week in Ballad Health facilities in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
That jump indicates an increase of community spread of the virus, according to Ballad Health officials who renewed their calls during a media briefing Wednesday for the public to remain vigilant in taking preventive measures.
“We were down to 63 hospitalizations a week ago and today we are up to 99,” said Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton. “It is a significant uptick and relates to more and more community spread. We are concerned about that.”
To help reverse this uptick in cases, Deaton encouraged people to be vigilant in taking measures to limit the spread such as a social distancing, wearing a mask, and frequent hand washing.
“We encourage everyone in the public to do their part,” he continued. “When you wear a mask, it protects others and when others wear a mask, it protects you.”
While there were no new hospitalizations or deaths reported of Greene Countians on Wednesday from the virus, the number of new cases increased by 24, according to the daily COVID-19 update from the Tennessee Department of Health. The number of people who have had the virus now stands at 1,258.
Six of the new cases are youths between the ages of 5 and 18, according to state data.
Active cases in the county increased by 14 and now total 101, the state report indicated. The difference in active and new cases comes from the 10 people who were added to the inactive/recovered cases for the county. Those cases now total 1,109. Forty-eight people in Greene County have died from the virus.
Across the Northeast Tennessee region, new cases increased by 354 on Wednesday, the largest single day jump for the Northeast Tennessee region, according to the Department of Health report. That increase includes 163 new cases in Johnson County.
Deaton said averaging 50 or fewer new cases a day in a 14-day period would be an indication that the virus spread was under control in the region.
Greene County continues to have the fifth highest number of active cases in the region. With its new cases, Johnson County now has the highest number of people with the virus at 301. Sullivan County has 298 active cases, Washington has 242 and Hamblen, 173.
Across Tennessee, 2,080 new cases were reported on Wednesday, according to the Department of Health report. Twenty-one more deaths were also reported Wednesday.
A total of 207,455 people in the state have contracted the virus since the pandemic began and 2,642 people have died.
Nationally, 210,232 people have died from the virus out of nearly 7.5 million cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
REDUCING SPREAD
Ballad Health has surge plans in place if there is a continued increase, but it would be better to manage system resources by reducing the number of cases in the community, Deaton said.
A large number of patients requiring hospitalization from the virus would stretch resources for the health system and could lead to reducing such services as elective surgeries, according to Ballad Health officials. Elective surgeries were halted for a time in the spring following the governor’s executive orders.
The number of deaths in the region have also seen a recent increase, which is a concern as well, Deaton said. People who have died from the virus in the region have ranged from 41 to 100 years of age, he said. The average of of those who died was 76.
People who are 60 and over are among those most vulnerable to experiencing serious complications from the virus.
“It is another reason to take precautions,” he continued. “We ask that you not only think about yourself when you wear a mask, but about how it has an impact on others around you.”
Medical providers are also impacted directly by how well people comply with taking precautions, Deaton said.
The pandemic has put a great deal of stress on Ballad Health team members who care for patients with COVID-19 daily, he said.
The medical staff care about their patients and seeing people struggle with the virus is stressful, as well as trying to do their daily tasks wearing all the personal protective equipment needed to help prevent their contracting the disease, Deaton continued.
“When you think about wearing a mask, consider the stress that an increase in cases puts on the people that are providing care,” he said.
Currently, four counties in Northeast Tennessee have mask mandates in place — Greene, Hamblen, Sullivan and Washington. Deaton expressed appreciation to the mayors who have taken that action and encouraged other county mayors in the region to do likewise.
CDC UPDATE
Dr. Clay Runnels, chief physician executive for Ballad Health, said a recent Centers for Disease Control update of information re-emphasizes the need for measures to limit the spread of the virus.
That update addresses evidence that the smaller respiratory droplets could also be effective in spreading the virus. Experts say that the virus primarily is spread through respiratory droplets from close or direct contact with a person who has the illness.
The guidance continues to be that distancing 6 or more feet from others, frequent hand washing and wearing a mask in public places are the most effective in preventing the spread, Runnels said.
The physician also reported that convalescent plasma continues to be used as a treatment for patients with 491 units now given to individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Ballad Health is part of a national study of the effectiveness of treating COVID-19 patients with plasma containing antibodies from people who have recovered from the virus. Thus far, 643 units of plasma have been donated.
There also continues to be a need for blood donations within the region to help people with a variety of medical issues, he said. People who are interested in donating either blood or plasma are asked to call the Marsh Regional Blood Center at 423-408-7500.
The officials also encouraged people to get a flu vaccinations to help prevent a large outbreak during the pandemic, which could further stretch resources in the health system.
A few cases of the flu have been seen in Ballad Health facilities thus far, Deaton said. A single test that will check for flu strains as well as COVID-19 is in development and will hopefully be available for use in a few weeks, he added.