When students at all five local high schools left school on Friday, March 13, they thought they would enjoy spring break the next week and be back at school on March 23 to finish the school year.
Instead they got the news at the start of spring break that, per Gov. Bill Lee’s request, they wouldn’t be returning until April 6.
Then, on March 24, they were informed they would be out of school even longer, with the intended return date pushed back to April 24.
“When this started happening and everything was stopping, our plans were halted,” said Chuckey-Doak High School senior Cristina Vazquez. “But time doesn’t stop. We’re kind of in this limbo area.”
Lee’s requests for schools to close also pertains to extracurricular activities including sports.
While the uncertainty of the situation affects everyone, high school seniors are in the unique situation of being unsure of whether they will physically return to school at all, or if the spreading coronavirus will mean they miss out on spending the last months of their high school career with their peers as well as end of the year celebrations they have been looking forward to.
Principals and both directors of schools said they hope not to have to cancel any such events, preferring to postpone and reschedule as needed. All said they plan to continue taking into account guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the government as they make plans for the end of the school year.
As the situation evolves and plans for the coming months remain uncertain, high school seniors are particularly unsure of their immediate future.
“It’s just really heartbreaking to forego the spring sports and classroom activities,” said Greeneville High School senior Ty Youngblood. “It’s really just a sad thing for all seniors to not be able to experience the last bit of high school.”
“We understand as a class how serious this issue is, but it’s really hard not to be sad about it,” said Vazquez. “It brings it into perspective that we’re not in control and anything can happen at any time.”
Vazquez said as a student at Chuckey-Doak she played soccer and has been on the cheer team.
“I know the feeling of playing my last game and giving it my all. I feel so bad for my peers that don’t get to have it,” Vazquez said.
Some students, like West Greene High School senior and runner Colton Fulk, were hoping to be recruited by college coaches and planning for spring sports-related events to help them determine their next academic and athletic steps.
“I guess I kinda feel robbed about the whole situation,” Fulk said. “I don’t think they’re going to be allowed to give us back our track season. It’s depressing.”
Fulk explained that he should have race times to show off to recruiters and coaches while he works on deciding where he will attend college in the fall, but because school sports have been put on hold, he doesn’t.
College visits have also been canceled, and Fulk said he has had trouble reaching people at the colleges he would be going to visit.
“It’s a confusing time. I’m not sure how they’re going to follow through with the recruiting processes,” Fulk said.
Youngblood is also missing out on his last track and field season.
Vazquez said prom is a particular concern for her, as she already picked out a dress to wear, like many of her peers.
She said she and her friends made a trip to Knoxville and all found their dresses.
“We were all excited. We got alterations and were planning the big day,” Vazquez said.
Chuckey-Doak’s prom was rescheduled to May 7, as its original date in April was in conflict with the governor’s order for schools to close early on.
Vazquez said at first she and her friends thought they would simply have more time to prepare, “but now we’re not seeing improvements,” she said. “Are we going to even have prom?”
“If we are unable to do May 7, we will reevaluate and see what our options are,” Chuckey-Doak principal Shelly Smith said.
South Greene High School Principal Lori Wilhoit said South Greene’s prom has also been rescheduled already.
Youngblood said the social aspects of finishing high school are particularly sad to potentially miss out on.
“That’s something that we look forward to throughout and before high school. It is tough, but at least prom is a junior and senior thing,” Youngblood said.
For Greeneville High School, rescheduling prom comes with the added challenge of coordinating with the General Morgan Inn, which has also been closed due to the virus.
Greeneville High School Principal Patrick Fraley said he has been working on rescheduling the April 25 prom date, but no other date has been chosen yet.
While all high school principals said they are working to reschedule senior events impacted by the school closures, graduation is a particular priority.
As of yet, none of the local high schools’ May graduation dates have been affected, but school leadership is anticipating the possibility of having to reschedule.
“We have discussed the possibilities of having to push graduation back into June, July or even August,” North Greene Principal Amanda Weems said.
“I’d like to graduate and have a prom, but track is more important to me. I’ve worked towards it for four years,” Fulk said. “Graduation is a one time event and you’re done, but I want to pursue track and field. It’s a different feeling.”
“We’re about to start a new chapter in our lives and we don’t get a chance to close the chapter we’re in now,” Vazquez said. She plans to attend East Tennessee State University in the fall to study dental hygiene.
Youngblood said he is focusing on what he can control to keep his spirits up.
“Right now that’s staying on a schedule and staying positive,” he said. He plans to attend Furman in the fall, but said he hasn’t decided what he will study.