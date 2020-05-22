History Happy Hour was set to launch for a fourth season in March, but due to public closures related to the coronavirus, the first two meetings were cancelled. The May program, originally scheduled for May 21, has been pushed back to May 28, and is going to be offered online, a release says. It will be offered through the Zoom platform.
The link to the meeting room and password to log in can be found on the Chester Inn Museum Facebook page or the Heritage Alliance’s website, www.heritageall.org.
The topic this month covers history around the Civil War. Join Dr. Kyle Osborn as he presents “How Anti-Slavery Politics Won.”
Dr. Osborn is an Assistant Professor of History at King University, and worked as a graduate assistant for the Heritage Alliance’s Teaching American History grant several years ago. The program will begin online at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee Historical Commission. For more information on the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum, History Happy Hour, or the Heritage Alliance please call our office at 423.753.9580 or the Chester Inn Museum at 423.753.4580, or email info@heritageall.org.
Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at http://www.heritageall.org/. Be sure to follow the Chester Inn Museum and Heritage Alliance Facebook pages for updates and news about events and programs.