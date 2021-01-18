Hold harmless provisions on funding and accountability and funding for teacher raises are among top concerns for local education officials.
They were among the issues presented by Greeneville City Schools to Rep. David Hawk (R-5), of Greeneville, and Sen. Steve Southerland (R-1), of Morristown Friday morning in the district's annual legislative breakfast, hosted via Zoom with the legislators participating from Nashville.
Other concerns the district ranked of high importance, in what Board Chairwoman Cindy Luttrell noted was a condensed list, included broadband availability, online assessments for middle and high school, and funding for school nurses, mental health professionals and technology.
Greene County Board of Education Chairman Rick Tipton also highly rated the issues of hold harmless provisions and teacher raises, but said that the county will not have its legislative breakfast this year because of the governor limiting the number of people at meetings.
The Tennessee General Assembly will convene Tuesday for a special legislative session on education called by Gov. Bill Lee. The session will focus on learning loss due to the pandemic, funding, accountability, literacy and teacher pay, and Lee has announced three special session bills which address address accountability, literacy and learning loss. The legislators said on Friday that a fourth bill related to funding was in progress.
FUNDING
Holding Tennessee school systems "harmless" for decreased enrollment during the 2020-21 school year was the first issue presented by Greeneville City Schools Friday morning.
As Basic Education Program (BEP) funding is driven by enrollment, drops in enrollment result in loss of state funding.
The hold harmless measure would prevent loss of funding for the 2021-22 school year due to lower enrollment numbers recorded for the current school year. Enrollment figures from the 2019-20 school year would be used for determining district funding.
"During the 2020-21 school year, for many reasons parents might choose different learning options," Chief Financial Officer for Greeneville City Schools Ellen Lipe said.
Lipe said that the measure would keep the district from having to "make major adjustments due to funding drops."
Maintaining funding levels despite lower enrollment this year due to the pandemic was also at the top of Tipton's list of concerns on behalf of Greene County Schools.
"All schools are down in enrollment, so it's been weighing heavy on my mind," Tipton said. "You don't want to think about the numbers, but that's what funding is based on."
Tipton said he hoped to see the measure extended for two years.
Southerland said that a bill related to funding would be forthcoming.
"I think the governor is going to have a bill to address that," Southerland said. "He's going to have four, and that's one he's still working on that they haven't released yet. We don't know what it's going to be yet."
"I will certainly support that, and I feel confident there will be some kind of plan," Hawk said.
An increase in funding for teacher salaries also rose to the top of Greeneville City Schools' concerns.
"We've been talking about how this is a very different school year, but one thing we have not seen a significant difference in is teacher pay," said Chief of Human Resources Melissa Batson.
Batson said that districts are funded based on a district-wide student-to-teacher ratio, rather than the actual number of teachers required to meet school-level ratio requirements, and that the average teacher salary in Tennessee has fallen 4.5% since 1999. She said the teacher salary component of BEP funding also falls below the actual average salary statewide, and that increased funding would improve the teacher shortage observed nationwide.
"People are our biggest asset," Batson said. "It's time we put more interest in increasing those salaries."
"That is one of the things the governor mentioned he was going to address," Southerland said, noting that raises budgeted for the 2020-21 school year were cut due to the pandemic.
He added he was not sure if the bill would include the recurring expense of raises or one-time expense of bonuses.
Hawk said he was interested in ideas for summer school and learning loss recovery and the possibility of spring-time bonuses for teachers.
One of the special session bills announced by the governor on Thursday requires interventions, in the form of after-school and summer camps, for struggling students in order to address projections of learning loss due to the pandemic and school closures.
"Part of the learning loss recovery program will be empowering teachers that want to teach in a summer program to be paid a stipend during that additional classroom time that would be above and beyond their typical salary," Hawk separately told The Greeneville Sun.
Hawk said a percentage raise is also being considered, and that he was confident something would be worked out.
"I feel confident we're going to be able to work on a budget that is going to create pay raises for teachers at a state level," Haw said.
ACCOUNTABILITY AND TESTING
A second hold harmless measure to prevent negative impacts associated with accountability measures tied to state testing was also at the top of the city schools' list of concerns.
"Testing accountability puts so much pressure on teachers in normal times, and these are not normal times," Assistant Director of Instruction Dr. Suzanne Bryant said, adding that teachers and school staff have become "logistical engineers" as they managed the shift to online learning.
She said that mental health problems among students, a concern prior to the pandemic, have worsened and that teachers have had to focus on students social and emotional needs in addition to academics.
"Academics this year have been strong, but our learning has still looked very different," Bryant said.
"It's a tough situation those teachers and staff are in," Tipton said on behalf of the Greene County School Board. "It wouldn't be fair to do an evaluation based on this year."
A bill to extend the provision from the 2019-20 school year to the 2020-21 school year so that students, teachers, schools and districts do not face negative consequences associated with testing is among the bills announced by the governor for the special session.
Bryant requested that not making the testing results public be added as part of holding the districts harmless, noting that school systems across the state each addressed the pandemic differently and did not enter the COVID-19 school closures with the same access to necessary resources such as devices and internet for online learning while schools were closed.
"Nobody can make any accurate comparisons," Bryant said, adding that publication of the results could be harmful in itself.
Hawk said he was unsure if that would be possible, but "hopefully we'll be able to explain what's behind the assessment."
Hawk told The Greeneville Sun that he supports the suspension of negative consequences associated with standardized testing, but that the testing itself is important to determine the extent of any learning loss and catch students up.
"We need testing to occur this academic year, but we don't need it to have a negative effect on students, teachers or school systems," Hawk said.
OTHER CONCERNS
Other issues discussed during Friday's legislative breakfast with Hawk and Southerland included funding for school nurses and therapeutic counselors.
Bryant said ratio recommendations used for BEP funding have not been adequate for districts to address students' needs.
"We have chosen to put a nurse in every school, but it comes at a cost," Bryant said.
The district recommended lowering the ratio for in-school registered nurses funded through BEP to one to 750 students.
Hawk said the issue of school nurses has come up prior to the pandemic, and that he "will certainly continue to support this endeavor."
The district also discussed the need for in-school therapeutic counselors to address students' mental health needs, which Bryant said "have grown exponentially" in recent years.
The district prioritized this concern in its budgeting process for the 2020-21 school year, after grant funding that covered the position for the school system for the 2019-20 school year was diverted elsewhere due to the pandemic.
Bryant said the district was in favor of amending the BEP formula to include in-school therapeutic counselors at a ratio of one to 1,000 students.
Funding for technology and equitable internet access were also among the issues presented by the city schools.
Chief Technology Officer Beverly Miller discussed the need for technology in schools, saying the district was well-positioned for a shift to online learning because of previous district leadership that prioritized technology and financial support from the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the district's foundation.
She said the district supports increasing BEP funding for technology so that public school systems statewide can make similar investments in technology for students.
Miller said the district also hopes to see legislators support competition in the marketplace and provide additional funding for solutions to expand affordable access to broadband internet service statewide.
She said the district had to spend about $30,000, almost all of which has been recouped through grants, to ensure all students had internet access in response to the pandemic-related school closures beginning in March.
"I think its time that we as a society embrace the fact that broadband internet is the same as water and electricity for our students," Miller said. "Accessibility is one thing, but I've learned that sometimes even though it's accessible, it's not affordable, and many of our families living in poverty need solutions."
She added that internet access is not an issue exclusive to education.
Both legislators said they are in favor of working towards improving rural broadband access.
"It is certainly a top priority to work on that situation," said Hawk.
Other concerns for Greeneville City Schools included online assessments for middle and high school students, amendments to the transportation portion of the BEP formula and opposition to a system level fiscal capacity model being implemented into the BEP formula.