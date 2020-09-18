The Hope Center’s annual banquet this year will once again feature a nationally known speaker and celebrate the myriad efforts of the organization to help women facing an unplanned pregnancy and new mothers in the community.
What it won’t be is in a single location.
With restrictions on large gatherings in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, one primary adaptation has been made to the event. Instead of a single dinner at the General Morgan Inn, where the banquet has been held for the past several years, the event will be spread across individual homes in the community and region.
“We are going to broadcast the banquet program online,” said Lisa Shipley, Hope Center administrator. “It will be available on Facebook and YouTube. We are going to ask those who wish to host a watching party. They can invite a small group of people over and fix dinner or have a potluck to enjoy and watch the program.”
The program will be about 30-40 minutes in length, she said, and feature an update about the Hope Center and its activities as well as the speaker. The theme this year is “Healing Scars through Hope.”
“People who come to the Hope Center have experienced some tragedy in their lives,” Shipley said. “Sometimes it is a situation that they brought on themselves and they are struggling with a decision with what to do about a pregnancy. Some of the scars come after making a decision and they are wondering what to do about life. We are here to help them through that pain and find hope.”
For those who come to the Hope Center for assistance, Director Sharon Hodgens said the center strives to help them come to a point where they no longer think of themselves as individuals with a problem, but instead as “people with great hope.”
“Sometimes people don’t realize that we also help young families,” Hodgens said. “We help with providing needed supplies for those families.”
This year, the banquet will feature Dr. Edward E. Moody, Jr., executive secretary of the National Association of Free Will Baptists. Moody, a counselor educator, is the author of several books including, “Surviving Culture” and the “First aid For Your Emotional Health” series.
Moody is associate dean of the School of Education and a professor of counselor education at North Carolina Central University. He serves as pastor of Tippett’s Chapel in Clayton, North Carolina, and is a licensed professional counselor supervisor. He earned his doctorate from North Carolina State University.
A date has not yet been set for the banquet, but will be announced once set.
FINDING NEW WAYS
The virtual banquet is not the only fundraiser undertaken in a little different way this year by the Hope Center, a program of Free Will Baptist Family Ministries that strives to meet the physical, spiritual, moral, emotional and social needs of women facing an unplanned pregnancy. It also provides assistance to new mothers, parenting classes, peer counseling, and counseling for women who have had pregnancy losses, including a past abortion.
The banquet also recognizes people who support the Hope Center, and the nonprofit has introduced a new virtual way to recognize volunteers as well as supporters.
A new Facebook page has been established, Hope Center Heroes, to recognize the efforts of volunteers and people who give and support the center. The main Hope Center Facebook page is focused on providing information for its clients.
As the pandemic began, the Hope Center sponsored a run/walk, “Steps for Life 20/20,” which participants could complete on their own, allowing people to participate outside of this region who would not have had that opportunity if it had been a traditional run/walk.
More than 350 participants on 30 teams walked, ran, biked or hiked as many miles as they wished in the locations of their choice with points determined by miles accumulated and the method used, with more strenuous exercise earning more points. That effort raised about $8,000 and had participants from 17 states, Shipley said.
During the month of August, the Hope Center had a “Bottle_Palooza,” which asked people to gather change in a baby bottle. This fundraiser is not quite wrapped up yet, but $8,000 has been raised thus far through it, she said.
Another fundraiser has been suggested by managing board member Kim Cave called “Bricks for Babies.” This drive will allow people to purchase bricks in memory or in honor of someone and have that person’s name as part of a display of the bricks in a wall at Honeysuckle Studios.
As Shipley and Hodgens have been exploring new ideas for fundraising, its new managing board members have been supportive. Although it continues to be overseen by the Freewill Baptist Ministries board of directors, the Hope Center was allowed to form its own board in January.
Chair of the board is Jeff Idell with Pam McAmis serving as vice chair and Kim Tweed as secretary/treasurer. Members include Allan Brown, Erica Broyles, Jonathan and Kim Cave, Robert Gay, Craig and Natalie Shepherd, Eilene Strong, Walter and Karen Thompson and Sonja Woods. Also serving on the board are Hodgens, Shipley, Family Ministries Chief Executive Officer Jim McComas and its Chief Operating Officer Jim Robinette.
HONEYSUCKLE STUDIOS
The Hope Center is focused on fundraising not only for the assistance it provides, but for a new endeavor expanding its services.
Honeysuckle Studios is currently under construction next door to the Hope Center on Tusculum Boulevard and will provide a temporary place for expectant and new mothers in need of a safe family environment to be able to take care of themselves and their babies, and receive teaching and encouragement to become independent.
In addition to to being provided a small apartment space at Honeysuckle Studios, the mothers will learn about faith and connecting with God as well as training in topics including family, community, education and career planning, prenatal and parenting skills, cooking and nutrition, finances, house management, health and wellness.
About 85% of the plumbing and sprinkler system work is completed and crews are working on installing sheetrock in the individual apartments, according to Hodgens and Shipley.
An expected completion date for the project has not been set as finishing the renovations to the building and an addition are dependent on how quickly donations are received and the availability of building materials, they said. As much work as possible is being done with volunteer labor to help lower costs.
There have been some delays in getting some materials needed due to disruptions in supply chains during the coronavirus pandemic.
As could be expected, the coronavirus pandemic has meant some new measures in the daily operations at the Hope Center, such as designating a single entrance and exit door where temperature is checked for all entering. Entrants are asked questions about experiencing any symptoms of the virus, exposure to anyone who is ill with it or any recent travel.