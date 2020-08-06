Chris Miller went to the Cookeville area in March after the tornadoes that struck Middle Tennessee and unknowingly returned to his home in this region infected with COVID-19.
Miller, who is chief operating officer at Bristol Regional Medical Center and previously worked at Greeneville Community Hospital, shared his experiences during a briefing Wednesday by Ballad Health. He said he wanted to share his experiences with the virus as a husband and wife with a desire to encourage donating plasma to be used in treatment of patients who now have the virus.
The trip to Cookeville is where it is believed that Miller contracted the virus. In those early days of the pandemic, social distancing and wearing facial coverings were not among the messages from health officials, he said, and he did not think about traveling in a van with people to help in Middle Tennessee.
One of the reasons that Miller said he wanted to share that part of his story is that many people think they are not susceptible to the virus unless they are in a high risk situation.
“People need to understand COVID transmission does not just happen in a high risk setting,” he said. “I was not being careless or being reckless in my behavior. When I talk to people, I try to highlight that because I think there may be some misunderstanding of how easily people can become infected.”
About a week after returning home, Miller said, he became ill with a dry cough, followed by a fever of 102, and got tested at a drive-thru site for the virus. He continued to have flu-like symptoms for four or five days and began to feel better about the eighth day after getting sick.
He received his positive result a few days later, he said, and then returned to work after not feeling symptoms and completing the 14-day period after first getting sick. He commended those who conducted the test, did the tracing and called with results, saying the information they gave helped him to take measures that prevented his wife or children from getting the virus.
“I implore people who are infected to do the things that are recommended,” he said. “i believe they can make a difference.”
After going back to work, Miller said he began to experience some different symptoms about eight days after not having any of the flu-type symptoms, including feeling odd sensations in his chest.
A series of tests found that he was having some cardiac and kidney issues believed to be caused by an overreaction by his immune system to the virus. Health officials have said that the strong immune system reaction is what causes the severe breathing difficulties with the virus.
With outpatient treatment, Miller said that most of those issues have been resolved. He continues to have some cardiac issues but is doing well.
When he learned about Ballad Health’s participation in a national Mayo Clinic-led study of the effectives of convalescent plasma as a treatment, Miller said he knew he needed to give.
“Faith is at the core of who I am,” he said. “I believe God gives dark moments in our lives to benefit others, has great purpose and all things work for good.”
One aspect of that purpose is the convalescent plasma study, a treatment which shows positive results as the antibodies in the plasma can help those suffering from severe complications from the virus, Miller continued.
“I felt this my opportunity to use a rather unpleasant experience in my life to impact others and help my community,” he said. “I was humbled to be one of the first donors to give, and I give as many times as I can.”
Miller has given plasma three times thus far through Marsh Regional Blood Center, and said the staff makes the process as pleasant and convenient as possible.
“Unfortunately, the number of COVID is rising alarmingly in our region, and the local supply of convalescent plasma simply can’t keep up with that demand,” he said. “If you tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered, please consider giving plasma. Your gift really makes the difference for someone else struggling with the virus in one of our hospitals. I really can’t think of a better way to serve our community than to give another husband, mother, grandparent, friend, neighbor the opportunity to overcome the virus than they otherwise would have had.”
To check eligibility to give plasma, contact Marsh Regional Center at 423-408-7500.