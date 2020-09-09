Ballad Health officials were optimistic in comments during the health system’s weekly briefing Wednesday about positive trends in the number of new cases and hospitalizations within the region.
While Ballad Health officials shared some good news, the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily update was a sobering reminder for Greene County about the pandemic.
Three new deaths in Greene County from COVID-19 were included in Wednesday’s report from the State Health Department. It was the second largest daily jump in the number of deaths for the county and brings the number of people who have died locally from the virus to 22. The highest one-day jump was five, reported a few weeks ago.
Ten new cases were reported in Greene County on Wednesday, although the number of active cases declined by five from Tuesday’s report due to 12 people moved to the “inactive/recovered” category. There are a total of 117 active cases in Greene County, and 948 people have had the coronavirus during the pandemic with 809 listed as inactive/recovered.
The number of new cases and hospitalizations from the virus are trending down in the past few weeks, a good sign for the region, said Jamie Swift, chief infection officer for Ballad Health. No new hospitalizations of Greene Countians due to the virus were reported on Wednesday.
“We want to remind you while we share this data not to become complacent,” she said. “It is as important now as ever that we continue with social distancing, wearing our masks and practicing good hygiene. … We are not to a level that we can say the pandemic is over and normal life can resume.”
Hospitalizations from COVID have declined in recent weeks by about 10 patients as it had averaged around 100 patients in past weeks and have been around 90 in the past two weeks.
On Wednesday, 92 people were hospitalized with the virus in Ballad Health facilities in the region with four additional people in facilities with symptoms but awaiting tests results. Thirteen people with COVID-19 were in intensive care units with 11 on ventilators, according to the health system.
Since mask mandates have gone into affect, there has been a decline in cases, said Eric Deaton, chief operating officer for Ballad Health and head of its coronavirus response effort.
“We need to remain diligent in what we are doing, but it is a good trend we are starting see,” he said. “The mask mandates that have gone into effect have really been making an impact on the number of hospitalizations we are seeing.”
A mask mandate continues in Greene County through Sept. 14.
The percentage of people who have positive results among all those tested for COVID-19 in the past seven days in the region did trend up in the past week, but the average rate showed a decline on Wednesday at 11.2%.
SCHOOL, REGIONAL REPORTS
On Tuesday, Greeneville City Schools released its update on COVID-19 within the system. The school system currently has no staff or students in isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test result, according to the public notification posted to the district website for the week. Last week, one student was reported in isolation with the virus.
Three staff members and four students are currently in quarantine, meaning that they were determined to be a close contact to an active positive case. The three staff members are from EastView Elementary, Tusculum View Elementary and Greeneville High School. Two of the students in quarantine are high school students, one is from EastView and another from Hal Henard Elementary School.
Greene County has the third most active cases in the counties served by Ballad Health in Northeast Tennessee. Sullivan County has the most active cases with 236, and Washington has 222, according to the state Health Department report.
Across Tennessee, 833 new cases were recorded on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases during the pandemic to 166,587.
The three local deaths were among 35 new ones in Tennessee reported by the state on Wednesday. Statewide, 1,931 people have died from the virus.
Nationwide, more than 6.3 million people have been infected with COVID-19, and 189,147 have died, according to information posted Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
FLU VACCINE ENCOURAGED
With the precautions that people are taking to prevent the coronavirus, it is hoped that the the region will see a milder flu season since the preventive measures also stop the spread of that illness as well, Deaton said.
The health system has plans in place to handle increases in flu and coronavirus cases, but it could involve changes needed to increase capacity, he said. These measures include limiting elective surgeries.
Swift said that typically Ballad Health as well as hospitals nationwide see an increase in hospitalizations during flu season with people suffering with complications, and this year with the pandemic, it is more important than ever that people get a flu shot.
“If we experience a severe flu season in conjunction with our ongoing pandemic, our health care system and our health care workers can become overburdened quickly,” she said. “On the flip side, it we continue with our hand hygiene, mask wearing and social distancing, that should help lower our flu numbers. With our measures, we can impact both the flu and COVID-19.”
As the weather cools and people spend more time indoors around others, the number of illnesses typically rise, which can impact both the coronavirus pandemic and flu season.
DATA CHANGES
Deaton also mentioned the change the Tennessee Department of Health made in reporting information about what it refers to as “inactive/recovered” cases. Information the state has reported in the past is as accurate as what is now reported, he said.
The change reflects the evolving knowledge about the virus and infection rate, Deaton said, as the state now defines “inactive/recovered” cases as people who are 14 days or beyond when they began to experience symptoms or, for asymptomatic cases, the date they were tested.
This change aligns with recent data from the Centers for Disease Control showing that people with the virus are no longer contagious after 10 days, he said.
Swift explained that what the “inactive/recovered” data is reporting is not a number of people who are back to normal health after the virus, but reflects those who are no longer contagious.
PLASMA USE
Ballad Health facilities continue to use convalescent plasma in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The health system is part of a nationwide study into the effectiveness of convalescent plasma under the direction of the Mayo Clinic.
Thus far, 361 units of convalescent plasma have been used with 473 donations of plasma made in the region, said Dr. Clay Runnels, chief physician executive for Ballad Health.
The treatment shows promise, Runnels said, and anyone who has recovered from the virus or tested positive without experiencing systems is asked to consider donating plasma.
“One donation can make an enormous difference for our local patients,” he said. “We use all donations locally to help them regain strength and have the ability to fight off the disease.”
Individuals can contact Marsh Regional Blood Center at 423-203-5640 to see if they are eligible to donate.