Hospitalization of people suffering from COVID-19 has nearly tripled regionally in a week, and Ballad Health officials are renewing a request for plasma donations from those who have recovered from the virus.
On Wednesday, there were 60 patients hospitalized within the Ballad Health facilities in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Of those 60, 14 are in an intensive care unit and eight are on ventilators, according to Jamie Swift, Ballad Health corporate director of infection prevention.
The number of people who have required hospital care for the coronavirus has almost tripled in a week, she said, corresponding with the increase of cases in the region. Swift and other officials shared the information during a media briefing on Wednesday.
Greene County’s number of COVID-19 cases increased by 10 on Wednesday, according to the daily report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The number of active cases locally now stands at 79, an increase of nine from the previous day with the difference found in the increase of one in the number of people who have recovered from the virus in the county, now 92. Two people have died from the virus during the pandemic.
In the region served by Ballad Health in Northeast Tennessee, there are 519 people with active cases of the the virus, up 47 from Tuesday. Sixty-two new cases were reported in those eight counties on Wednesday down from the 70 recorded on Tuesday, according to the state report.
Statewide, there were 2,273 new cases reported on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases during the pandemic to 69,061 in Tennessee. Sixteen more people have died from the virus across the state, bringing the death total to 783. People who have recovered from the illness now total 39,857 in Tennessee.
PRECAUTIONS URGED
Community spread of the coronavirus can be found throughout the region, which makes such precautions as social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing a facial mask important, Swift said.
Eric Deaton, Ballad Health chief operating officer, echoed Swift’s sentiments. “Right now is the time for our region to come together and be 100% in support of mask wearing,” he said. “This is something we all can do to protect others.”
With the increase in cases, Ballad Health is also asking those who have recovered from the virus to consider donating plasma. The health system is participating in a nationwide study, under the direction of the Mayo Clinic, to determine the effectiveness of treating people with the virus with plasma from recovered victims.
People have donated their plasma but with the recent increase, supplies have dwindled, according to Dr. Clay Runnels, chief physician executive for the health system.
“You can save a life by donating,” Runnels said. Those who wish to donate are asked to call Marsh Regional Blood Center at 423-408-7500.
Ballad Health is also making preparations to increase the beds designated for coronavirus care to 150 across its facilities, Runnels said. Patients with less serious cases of the virus can be cared for in smaller hospitals, such as Greeneville Community Hospital East, while the most serious patients are cared for at Johnson City Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport and Bristol Regional Hospital.
TESTING, MASK MANDATES
Some question whether the number of positive tests is a result of more people being tested for the virus, Swift said. The week of July 5 through 11 brought the biggest increase in the region for positive results from testing since the pandemic began, according to Ballad Health officials.
However, the positive rate of those tested indicates that the jump in cases cannot be attributed to an increase in the number of people tested, she continued. At the beginning of April, less than 1% of all those who were tested had a positive result. Currently, the positive rate is over 2% of those who have been tested.
The increase in people tested has resulted in a longer period for results to be returned, Swift said. Some people are waiting seven to 10 days to receive results, she said.
Ballad Health officials also commended the county mayors who have enacted mandates for the wearing of facial masks or other coverings in public places, including Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
An order by Morrison requiring the wearing of facial coverings in areas of public activity such as businesses, industries, other workplaces and large venues went into effect Wednesday. Similar mandates have been issued in Carter, Sullivan and Washington counties.
“One of the most important things we can do in the community is mask wearing to help prevent the virus spread,” Swift said.
The Ballad Health officials said the mask mandate in Virginia appears to have made a difference in Southwest Virginia as most of the cases in its service area are in Tennessee.
Deaton said the Centers for Disease Control cites mask wearing and social distancing as two of the most effective measures to help limit the spread of the virus.
Ballad Health has a strict policy that all its employees wear masks and it requires them to be worn by any visitors, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, law enforcement or other emergency responders, he said. Not following that policy will not be tolerated, he added.
VISITATION CHANGES
Studies are showing that about 20% of health care workers exposed to the virus will contract the illness, which is one of the reasons that Ballad Health has taken precautions to limit the spread of the virus within facilities, Swift said.
To further prevent spread within the hospitals, Deaton said that after this Friday, Ballad Health is going to restrict visitation to one designated visitor per patient. The exception will be for pediatric patients or those in the neonatal intensive care unit whose parents and guardians will be allowed to visit.
Officials also reported a coronavirus outbreak at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton. Twenty-three Ballad Health employees and six patients have tested positive for the virus from one unit, Swift said.
The patients and employees have been isolated and there has been no spread to other parts of the hospital, Swift said.
All new patients at the hospital are now being treated by staff members who have tested negative for the virus, Swift said. After the outbreak, first detected July 8, all staff members at the hospital were tested.