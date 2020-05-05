The hours have changed for the Northeast Regional Health Office's informational COVID-19 line.
Tennessee Department of Health employees are now taking calls on the information line from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 423-979-4689, according to a release from the Northeast Regional Health Office.
The line was established by the Northeast Regional Health Office for local residents and health care providers in an effort to make sure residents throughout the region have up-to-date and correct information about COVID-19.
If a resident requests COVID-19 testing while on the line, that individual will be instructed to call his or her local health department for testing. Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, but one can be made by calling 423-979-4689.
Additionally, the Tennessee Department of Health staffs two COVID-19 public information numbers 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily at 833-556-2476 and 877-857-2945.