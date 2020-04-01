The Greeneville Housing Authority office will be closed for two weeks in accordance with Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order issued Monday.
The office, at 100 Cox Circle, was closed last week as a measure to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. The office will continue to be closed through the 14 in accordance with the new executive order, according to GHA Executive Director Rebecca Moyer.
Lee’s order implements “safer at home” guidelines, urging Tennesseans to stay at home, except for essential activity, as a measure to limit the spread of the coronavirus. It also orders that nonessential businesses be closed to public access.
In addition to the closure of the office, the GHA board of commissioners meeting scheduled for April 9 has been canceled.