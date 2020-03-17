The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society's Adoption Center will temporarily close to the public effective due to the need to keep staff, visitors and volunteers safe during the COVID-19 outbreak, the organization said in a news release.
The closing took effect Tuesday.
Humane Society staff will continue to care for shelter dogs and cats each day while the Adoption Center is closed to the public. Staff will still be available to answer phones and answer any questions or concerns the public may have from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call 423-639-4771.
The Humane Society asks anyone making a donation of food or supplies to leave the donation at its driveway gate. Donations can also be shipped to the center at 950 Hal Henard Road.
To make a monetary donation, go to gchumanesociety.com/donate or by mail to GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744.