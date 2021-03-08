A mass vaccine clinic brought the Moderna vaccine to hundreds of local residents on Saturday.
Atchley Drug Center, Corley’s Pharmacy and Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions booked appointments for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and distributed the vaccines at First Baptist Church with help from students and faculty of East Tennessee State University’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy.
“We decided to do a large event because it’s easier to vaccinate more people that way,” Alan Corley of Corley’s Pharmacy and Pharmacy Solutions said. “The college provided an army of volunteers to help give what we hope to be 600 vaccines today.”
Duane Trippler and his wife Sandra got their vaccines on Saturday afternoon. Trippler said he was looking forward to visiting his sister in Knoxville after getting the second round.
“We don’t want to get sick,” Trippler said. He said his sister and her family had and recovered from the virus months ago and now have been vaccinated.
Taking her granddaughters to Dollywood was what Glenna Ottinger, who also got her vaccine Saturday, said she is most looking forward to.
“I expected it to sting, but it didn’t even hurt,” Ottinger said of the vaccine. “I’m praying the vaccine makes everybody safer. We’ve all probably lost somebody we know.”
Ron Metcalfe and Martie Benko said they were eager to get their vaccines Saturday to have more protection against the virus.
“I’m glad to be getting it. I’ve been working and doing different things, just making sure to take all the precautions,” Benko said.
“I’m looking forward to getting the vaccine and having that extra layer of protection,” Metcalfe said while waiting in line Saturday.
He added that he was glad to receive it through a community pharmacy.
“I’m glad our local pharmacies are getting to participate because I know and trust these people and they’re part of our community,” he said. “It’s really important for everybody to get the vaccine as soon as it’s available to them.”
“Getting people vaccinated is going to be a huge part of controlling this pandemic,” Corley said. “We’re making progress. I like the phased process, and I’m glad we’re getting to the lower phases to get more people vaccinated.”
Corley said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should soon be in circulation locally, and that supply issues are improving
“More sites will become available as supply improves. Hopefully it will be a simpler process soon.”
All who received the vaccine Saturday set appointments to receive their second dose in a second mass clinic to be held in a few weeks, said clinic director and assistant professor at ETSU Jessica Robinson.
Robinson said ETSU students have been involved with about 2,500 vaccine clinics since January, many of those with Ballad Health, but Saturday was the first one done as a mass clinic in partnership with local pharmacies.
“We are thrilled to partner with local independent pharmacies to help them fight this pandemic,” Adam Welch, associate dean for academic affairs, said.
Welch said the mass clinic gave students an opportunity to put their vaccine training, which they all learn in their first year of pharmacy school, to practice in a real-life setting.
It also supported the college’s goals, Welch and Robinson said.
“The college has community pharmacy and rural health initiatives, and this is a great way to put action to those initiatives,” Robinson said.
“This is such a needed thing that we are happy to provide,” Director of Student Affairs Steve Ellis commented. “The students are doing a great job, and everything seems to be going well.”
Eligibility for phase 1c begins on Monday. That category includes those with high-risk health conditions and caregivers of children with high-risk conditions.
Also eligible for vaccinations are individuals 65 years of age and older, frontline health care professionals at hospitals, health care staff in offices or other settings and K-12 education and childcare providers. The inoculations are to be administered in phases by risk group and age group, according to the state’s vaccination distribution plan.
The Health Department is operating a vaccination site at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Appointments are required to receive the vaccine at the site, according to the state.
Appointments for the Greene Valley vaccination site can be made online at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301 to request an appointment. People are encouraged to arrive at the site at their appointment time, but not prior to gates opening at 8:30 a.m. due to traffic safety concerns.
Inoculations are also available at four independent local pharmacies designated as community vaccination sites by the state: Atchley’s Drug Center, Corley’s Pharmacy, Greene County Drug Store and Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions. Each has been provided limited supplies by the state, and information is available on the pharmacies’ websites and social media sites in regards to current availability.