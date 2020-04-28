With so many people out of work recently due to efforts to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, local food banks have seen an increase in demand.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee served approximately 1.36 million meals in Greene County in 2019 through a variety of local services and organizations such as the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank, the Northern Greene County Churches — United in Love Ministry and the Seventh Day Adventist Community Services Center.
Director Rhonda Chafin said she observed a 15% increase in food distribution across Second Harvest’s eight county service area for March, and she expects to see a 30% increase for April as the coronavirus pandemic continues and unemployment figures rise.
“There’s quite a need right now,” said Peggy Jones, food distribution coordinator for the United in Love Ministry.
Although Tennessee businesses have been given the green light to start reopening on a safety-conscious basis, not all local residents are returning to work right now, and the financial situation of those who do will not change until payday, Second Harvest’s Community Relations Manager Tracey Edwards pointed out.
Based in Kingsport, Second Harvest is an affiliate of the Feeding America Network of Food Banks.
Second Harvest collects food from sources including manufacturers, farmers, grocery stores and food drive donations and distributes it to people in need through agency partners and its own mobile food pantry service.
Chafin said in Greene County, Second Harvest has 20 partner agencies and eight mobile food pantry units, which aim to serve the most rural portions of the county.
“Right now the big challenge is that retail grocery donations are down,” Chafin said on Friday. As retail grocery stores struggle to keep shelves stocked, they have less to give to Second Harvest or other food distribution programs.
COMMUNITY MINISTRIES
Community Ministries Food Bank volunteer Wayne Phillips described the situation as bleak when donations from grocery stores through Second Harvest as well as directly from stores dropped suddenly.
“The stores were empty. They didn’t have much to give because they were selling everything,” Phillips said.
Stock in grocery stores has bounced back, Phillips said, and Community Ministries Executive Director Carmen Ricker said individual donations of food and money never stopped coming in.
Ricker said she has seen some new clients seeking help at the Community Ministries Food Bank. They are primarily newly unemployed who haven’t received federal benefits yet.
Visitation to the Community Ministries Food Bank actually dropped after an initial increase, which Ricker said she attributes to an increase in funds from the federal government to recipients in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
However, Ricker said she expects numbers to rise again.
Ricker said that due to community support, both in the form of continued monetary and food donations as well as new volunteers giving their time after around 25 volunteers had to step back due to health concerns, the Community Ministries has not and does not foresee a service gap.
“It’s been a combined effort in this area,” Ricker said. “It just seems that everybody is working together to get the job done, and that’s what it takes.”
The Community Ministries Food Bank is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. by appointment. The lobby remains closed to the public, and individuals seeking assistance are asked to call 638-1667 to set up a time to pick up a box of food.
Ricker said the lobby will reopen to the public, with five people allowed in the lobby at a time, on May 4, after the installation this week of permanent fiberglass panels to protect food bank clients and staff from illnesses ranging from COVID-19 to the common cold.
“They said we might have another outbreak in the fall, but whatever happens, we’ll be ready,” Ricker said.
Those interested in assisting the Community Ministries Food Bank can bring donations of food or money to the food bank at 107 N. Cutler St., although Ricker said she does not recommend leaving cash in the drop box outside the building.
Particular needs vary, so those wondering what the food bank has a need for at any given time may call the food bank at 638-1667 to ask.
Monetary donations, which are often used to purchase needed food, may also be mailed to PO Box 545, Greeneville, TN 37744.
UNITED IN LOVE
The Northern Greene County Churches — United in Love Ministry also continues to operate on a drive-through, minimal contact basis 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each Saturday.
Food Distribution Coordinator Peggy Jones said she has seen more people using services there than normal.
“What we’re seeing right now is people who have been laid off,” Jones said.
Jones said newly unemployed locals have been frequenting United in Love not just in search of food, but to help as well.
Some elderly volunteers have stopped coming due to health concerns, but “we’ve been thoroughly blessed with volunteers jumping up and helping,” Jones said.
“It’s wonderful,” Jones said. “They’re stepping up because some of them are not working where normally they would be. In Tennessee we help each other.”
Jones said the drive-through method has worked “extremely well” for United in Love.
“We’re going to continue on probably through the month of May” with drive-through services, Jones said. “We want to be cautious, not knowing if we’ll have a second round of this when things start to open up.”
Donations of food or money to United in Love may be taken or mailed to 1145 Smith Mill Road, Chuckey.
SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST
Kathy Bumgardner, director of the Seventh Day Adventist Community Services Center, said she took to social media to advertise the center’s weekly meal distributions there because she has not yet seen the increase in numbers she has been expecting.
Bumgardner said the center is fully staffed with volunteers, but money is always needed to buy food, and donations of canned goods are always helpful.
Donations can be sent to the center at 120 Idletime Drive, and anyone seeking more information about donating or receiving assistance should call her at 823-8478. Bumgardner said callers should leave a message if she doesn’t answer.
The Adventist Community Services Center normally also distributes clothing and offers financial services, but due to safety concerns, the weekly food distributions are the only service ongoing at the center, Bumgardner said.
“I refuse to let anybody go hungry, especially now,” Bumgardner said.
The Community Services Center is open 9 a.m.-noon on Tuesdays and has been operating on a drive-through basis to minimize person-to-person contact.
Bumgardner said the Community Services Center will continue to operate on this basis until further notice.
“We’re not taking any chances,” Bumgardner said.
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY
The St. James Community Center, which normally houses community ministries Appalachian Helping Hands and Jacob’s Well Soup Kitchen, as well as provides a location for monthly Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry visits, suspended services except for the monthly Mobile Food Pantry visits, which are on the fourth Thursday morning of each month beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Brenda Olafsen, a member of St. James Lutheran Church who is involved with ministries operated at the community center, said the decision to suspend Appalachian Helping Hands and Jacob’s Well Soup Kitchen was due to safety and that she and other church members involved with the soup kitchen are “anxious to get back into the kitchen.”
Appalachian Helping Hands announced on Facebook the hope to reopen on June 4.
Don Strong, also a member of St. James Lutheran Church, coordinates the monthly Mobile Food Pantry visits from Second Harvest. Strong said numbers are up and down, which is normal, but he expects to see numbers rise.
Strong said the social element provided by Jacob’s Well is missing, but for now the food distributions continue on a drive-through basis, with church and Second Harvest volunteers carrying boxes of food to clients’ cars to minimize contact.
“We’re just going a month at a time,” Strong said. “As long as Second Harvest continues to support us we’ll continue to support the community and do what we can.”
Donations to Second Harvest stay in the area and help local people, said volunteer Jim White.
Chafin said the best way to help Second Harvest right now is through monetary donations, which can be made online.
To donate or for more information about the services provided by Second Harvest, visit www.netfoodbank.org.