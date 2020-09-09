Thursday is the first day of in-person instruction in Greene County Schools for students not enrolled in the district’s full-time online learning option.
Director of Schools David McLain reminded parents and guardians Tuesday evening of the switch to in-person instruction, approved by the school board Sept. 3 to start with the group of students scheduled to learn in-person on Thursdays and Fridays.
“If you are a bricks-and-mortar student and you do not know what days you will be physically attending, either Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday, I do ask that you call your school tomorrow to find out which days you will be attending,” McLain said.
Students enrolled in the district’s Greene Online Academy of Learning full-time virtual learning option will continue with online learning, and all students are to participate in online learning on Wednesdays as facilities are cleaned between A and B groups.