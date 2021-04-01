A suspicious person who was scaring customers and employees at the McDonald’s restaurant on Asheville Highway was charged Wednesday night by Greeneville police with criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia. Michael A. Munera, 39, listed as homeless, was also served with an active violation of probation warrant issued in Greene County, Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. Police responded to a call at 11 p.m. Wednesday a man sitting in the closed lobby of the McDonald’s restaurant who told customers he was “running from police,” the report said. Munera allegedly gave officers a false name and said he had no identification on him. Found in Munero’s backpack was a glass pipe with drug residue. Munero was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Aaron M. Hannah, 28, of Jefferson City, was charged early Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault, criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies were called to the McDonald’s restaurant parking lot on Speedway Lane in Bulls Gap and saw Hannah standing near the passenger-side door of a parked car. Hannah allegedly identified himself with a false name, Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. The alleged victim was sitting in the driver’s seat. She was crying and deputies saw “visible marks on her person from some type of altercation,” the report said. Hannah’s identity was learned and he was taken into custody. A search of the car located pipes, syringes, plastic bags and Narcan. Hannah was carrying butane torch lighters. Hannah was held without bond pending a court appearance.
A woman with pink hair who attempted to shoplift merchandise about 10 p.m. Wednesday from the Food City supermarket on Asheville Highway fled from the store when confronted by a manager, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. The woman tried to shoplift pet wormer preparation, a toothbrush, a face mask and other merchandise, the report said. When approached by a manager, the woman threw the merchandise she had on her at him and fled the store, the report said. The 5-foot-tall woman was last seen walking on outbound Asheville Highway. Police will review security footage video.
The back window of a sport utility vehicle was shattered early Wednesday where it was parked in the 1000 block of House Road, sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Pruitt said in a report. The victim told deputies that a man in the car pulled into her driveway about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, took an unknown item and then broke the back glass window out of the rental vehicle. Damage totals $500. A suspect is named in the report.
A garage in the 6300 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway was vandalized between March 24 and Tuesday, sheriff’s Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. The owner found “blunt force damage” to the side of the garage, the report said. Damage totals $500. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A house burglary was reported Wednesday in the 200 block of Cicero Avenue. The burglary happened between Nov. 1, 2020, and Wednesday, the owner told Deputy Joe Harness. The glass in a basement door was broken and the door was ajar, Harness said in a report. Deputies cleared the house after being called by the owner. Nothing was immediately noticed missing, the report said. Door damage totals $100.