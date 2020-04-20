Judges and other court officials are using technology during the coronavirus pandemic to help keep the wheels of justice turning in the 3rd Judicial District.
Criminal case arraignments, hearings and other business continues to be conducted at the Greene County Courthouse and throughout the district, which also includes Hamblin, Hancock and Hawkins counties.
The courthouse remains closed to the general public during the state of emergency, but judges and other court officials are working together to keep the justice system running as efficiently as possible, Circuit Court Judge Thomas J. Wright said Friday.
He said a request to Tennessee Supreme Court Chief Justice Jeff Bivins has been made to ease current restrictions by April 30 in the 3rd Judicial District.
“We have spent more time coordinating the rescheduling of cases that were set for trial or evidentiary hearings in March and April than we have spent actually moving cases forward. None of us are conducting hearings in contested cases where we need to take testimony and evaluate the demeanor of those who are testifying unless the case falls under one of the exemptions from the Supreme Court order,” Wright said in an email.
The Tennessee Supreme Court recently reiterated an order stating that all state courts remain open during the coronavirus outbreak, but extending the suspension of most in-person judicial proceedings through April 30.
Bivins declared a state of emergency for the judicial branch on March 13. An order issued afterward by the Tennessee Supreme Court extended the March 13 order to April 30.
The order applies to state and local Tennessee courts, including appellate, trial, general sessions, juvenile, and municipal courts.
Wright cited an example of the work he is doing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(On Friday) I held in-person hearings in several cases involving petitions for an order of protection in Hawkins County. Similar hearings are being held throughout the 3rd Judicial District.”
But, Wright noted, “We are far from normal. We are going to have a backlog when we are able to return to in-person proceedings. There are no jury trials occurring, as you might imagine, but in the criminal cases we will probably have to find a way to start back on jury trials soon in order to respect the constitutional right of the accused to a speedy trial.”
He said General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr., Criminal Court Judge John F. Dugger Jr. and Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson, who handle nearly all criminal proceedings, “have done a fantastic job working with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department to reduce the number of persons in our jail.”
“We are all working together to make our courts as accessible as possible during this crisis. All of us are conducting telephone hearings and Zoom hearings on preliminary and uncontested matters. This is new ground for us for the most part,” Wright said.
Wright said that 3rd Judicial District Chancellor Douglas T. Jenkins, the presiding judge in the district, has requested that current restrictions be eased in the judicial district at the end of April.
“We have suggested several steps that we will implement to protect the public and court employees to (Bivins),” Wright said.
Chris Shepard, Greene County Circuit Court clerk, said last week that adjustments are continually being made to keep the criminal justice system functioning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Things are going well. The numbers are up for online and credit card payments. We are trying to limit cash payments,” Shepard said.
Mailed-in money orders are the preferred method for court payments, Shepard said.
“A lot of individuals caught up in the court system don’t have bank accounts, and we will always make sure they have a way to pay their fines as the court has ordered,” Shepard said.
As of last week, the number of cases heard in General Sessions Court was down.
“Law enforcement has done an excellent job summonsing individuals for nonviolent offenses. Fewer inmates in the jail is a goal we are all working on to reduce the likelihood of coronavirus threat at the detention center,” Shepard said.
Defendants in serious crimes committed since the Supreme Court order was issued, along with others arrested for crimes who cannot be issued a summons, are arraigned daily by Bailey via video.
“The system is working well, and has been more beneficial than I ever imagined,” Shepard said.