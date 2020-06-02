A local small business is one of the first recipients of a grant from a regional fund established to provide assistance to firms significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
JumpTN has received a $2,150 grant from the Local Business Recovery Fund, which accepted donations from the community through the RegionAHEAD fundraising campaign launched in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia after the fund was established.
The Greene County Partnership joined other community chambers of commerce and economic development groups in supporting and promoting the program.
Mikeal Stevens and Angie Alley, owners of JumpTN, were presented the grant Monday at the business’ headquarters at the Greeneville Municipal Airport. JumpTN is a skydiving center that provides instruction, tandem jump opportunities for beginners and hosts special skydiving events, typically two a year.
In accepting the grant, Alley said it would help the small business greatly.
“We are very grateful that there people out there who want to help us and other small businesses to survive,” she said.
When the pandemic began, JumpTN had just started its jump season for the year and then had to close.
The winter is the time when required airplane and equipment maintenance is completed, Alley explained, and classes and skydiving begin in March.
However, this year, March began as usual but then the pandemic resulted in closing down at the end of month and in April, leaving the owners wondering how they were going to pay their bills.
“This will definitely help,” she said.
When state and local officials began the process of reopening the economy in May, Jump TN opened its doors as well. The number of people coming out to skydive on the weekends is increasing, Alley said. There has also been a greater interest in skydiving courses provided by the business.
As the pandemic began, chambers and other economic development organizations began considering what could be done to support small businesses, said Bob Cantler, president and chief executive officer of the Johnson City, Jonesborough, Washington County Chamber of Commerce.
Then Andy Dietrich of Champion Chevrolet in Johnson City had the idea to create a fund that could provide grants for small businesses that would face hardships due to the pandemic, and might not be eligible for other assistance, Cantler continued as he presented the grant. Dietrich then helped organize the fundraising drive in the community.
“We are fortunate that over $220,000 has been donated to the fund, and you are among the first grants we have distributed,” he said. “We hope it helps you survive this year and be successful in years to come.”
Eligible to apply for the grants were businesses and sole proprietorships locally operated in Greene, Carter, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington Counties in Tennessee and Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wise Counties along with the independent cities of Bristol and Norton in Virginia.
The grants were intended for local businesses involved in arts, entertainment or recreation, accommodation and food services, retail trade or the manufacturing sectors. An allocation committee made up of regional economic development representatives, educators, health care professionals, a banker and a certified public accountant reviewed the grant applications.