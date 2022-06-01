Laughlin Healthcare Center will remained closed to visitors for another week due to COVID-19 issues among residents and staff according to Ballad Health.
The skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, located at 801 E. McKee St. in Greeneville, closed its in-person visitation May 23 due to a COVID-19 cluster being identified involving the center’s residents and staff.
That visitation restriction will now last until at least June 6.
Initially, 14 Laughlin Healthcare Center residents and six staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, according to information provided by Ballad Health System on May 23.
The number of positive cases has now grown.
According to updated numbers provided by Ballad, 21 residents of the center and 10 staff members had tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday.
In a statement provided May 23, Ballad officials stated they were following Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidance, which permits limiting long-term care visitation if approximately 30% of residents are affected.
Initially, 36% of residents and 16% of nursing staff were affected, and those percentages have increased.
As of Tuesday, about 55% of residents and 27% of staff were affected with the COVID-19 cluster at the facility.
Ballad will reevaluate the complete stoppage of in-person visitation on June 6.
Until in-person visitation restrictions are lifted, staff will facilitate virtual visits for residents, according to Ballad.
Possible exceptions to the in-person visitation restrictions will be considered in certain situations.
“While visitation is suspended, Laughlin Healthcare team members will facilitate virtual visits with patients and their loved ones via iPads and FaceTime technology. Exceptions will be made in rare extenuating circumstances, such as end-of-life care,” Ballad’s May 23 statement said.
Protocols isolating COVID-19 positive residents and staff are being followed at the center during the cluster event, according to Ballad.
“Positive team members, as well as those who are showing symptoms or have pending test results, are in isolation. Affected patients are in appropriate isolation at the facility, or, if they need a higher level of care, transferred to one of Ballad Health’s acute care facilities. Additionally, Laughlin Healthcare, like all Ballad Health hospitals, healthcare facilities and offices, requires patients and team members to wear masks in all public and patient care areas,” Ballad said in its May 23 statement. “Ballad Health continues to encourage everyone to receive the COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot, as it has been proven to help protect people from COVID-19.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends additional boosters for certain individuals:
- A second booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines is recommended for people ages 50 and older at least four months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.
- A second booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine may be administered to people 12 and older who are immunocompromised at least four months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine. These are people who have undergone solid organ transplantation, or who are living with conditions that qualify them as immunocompromised.
- A second booster dose of the Moderna vaccine may be given at least four months after the first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine to people 18 and older who have undergone solid organ transplantation, or who are living with conditions that qualify them as immunocompromised.
- Adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least four months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.