In-person visitation to Laughlin Healthcare Center will not be permitted until at least May 30 due to a number of COVID-19 cases recently reported at the facility.
The skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, located at 801 E. McKee St. in Greeneville, closed its visitation Monday due to a COVID-19 cluster being identified involving the center's residents and staff.
As of Monday, 14 Laughlin Healthcare Center residents and six staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, according to information provided by Ballad Health System.
"Ballad Health has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Laughlin Healthcare Center, its skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Greeneville, prompting the system to temporarily cease in-person visitation to the facility for one week," the health system said in statement sent Monday evening. "Ballad Health reached the decision about visitation after considering current Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services guidance, which permits limiting long-term care visitation if approximately 30% of residents are affected – as of Monday, May 23, 14 residents and six team members at Laughlin Healthcare have tested positive for COVID-19, accounting for 16% of nursing staff and approximately 36% of residents. The health system has also been working closely with the Tennessee Department of Health, which advised discontinuing visitation for up to two weeks."
Ballad will revisit the total shutdown of in-person visitation at Laughlin Healthcare Center on May 30. Until then, staff will facilitate virtual visits for residents.
Possible exceptions to the in-person visitation restrictions will be considered in certain situations.
"Ballad Health will re-evaluate the situation on Monday, May 30, and make further decisions at that point. While visitation is suspended, Laughlin Healthcare team members will facilitate virtual visits with patients and their loved ones via iPads and FaceTime technology. Exceptions will be made in rare extenuating circumstances, such as end-of-life care," Ballad's statement said.
Protocols isolating COVID-19 positive residents and staff are being followed at the center, according to Ballad.
"Positive team members, as well as those who are showing symptoms or have pending test results, are in isolation. Affected patients are in appropriate isolation at the facility, or, if they need a higher level of care, transferred to one of Ballad Health’s acute care facilities. Additionally, Laughlin Healthcare, like all Ballad Health hospitals, healthcare facilities and offices, requires patients and team members to wear masks in all public and patient care areas," Ballad said in its statement. "Ballad Health continues to encourage everyone to receive the COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot, as it has been proven to help protect people from COVID-19."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends additional boosters for certain individuals:
- A second booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines is recommended for people ages 50 and older at least four months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.
- A second booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine may be administered to people 12 and older who are immunocompromised at least four months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine. These are people who have undergone solid organ transplantation, or who are living with conditions that qualify them as immunocompromised.
- A second booster dose of the Moderna vaccine may be given at least four months after the first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine to people 18 and older who have undergone solid organ transplantation, or who are living with conditions that qualify them as immunocompromised.
- Adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least four months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.