Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that all Tennessee residents 16 and older will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 no later than April 5.
“The federal government has asked us to make sure every adult can receive access by May 1, and Tennessee will beat that deadline,” Lee said in a video announcement. He noted that a few counties were planning on starting earlier but didn’t disclose which ones.
That announcement followed the state’s expanding vaccine eligibility to those 55 and older and to more groups of people in its phased plan on Monday.
In Greene County, there were 27 new cases of the virus reported between Friday and Monday. Seventy-six cases are currently classified as active. No virus-related deaths were reported in Greene County between Friday and Monday.
Beginning Monday, the state directed counties to open up vaccinations to the expanded age range — it had been available to people 65 and older — and to those whose professions fall into Phases 2a and 2b of the state’s vaccination plan. Those are deemed “critical infrastructure” jobs and range from social service workers with direct public exposure to postal delivery and utility employees. (Go to covid19.tn.gov for details on phases.)
State officials also said in a statement that “counties may progress through each of the phases as vaccine supply allows.”
During a news briefing Monday, Dr. Lisa Piercey, commissioner of the state Department of Health, outlined the expanded eligibility for vaccines. Piercey said progress has been made in the last three months.
“Now, we are getting very close to the point in the state that we can share the vaccine with everybody,” Piercey said. “The big news today is that all Tennesseans age 16-plus will be able to get a vaccine no later than April 5.”
After restrictions in recent months aimed at getting available vaccines to those most at risk, Lee and Piercey said the supply pipeline is starting to flow efficiently.
About 2.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to Tennessee providers.
The Tennessee Department of Health is expecting about 311,000 vaccine doses this week, Piercey said.
New allocations of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine are expected the week of March 29, and will increase weekly supplies to Tennessee by 30 percent.
“We want uptakes to be as high as possible and be removing all the barriers we can,” Piercey said. “As supply builds, we will move through phases.”
Piercey acknowledged that there are very wide discrepancies” in distribution of vaccines throughout the state. The Knoxville region is one area where many of those seeking a COVID-19 vaccine shot have had to wait for supply to catch up to demand.
It’s all right for residents of one county to go to another county to get a dose of available vaccine, she said.
“If people are willing and able to drive to get a dose there are no restrictions on that,” Piercey said.
For those unable to do so, “It’s not a problem. We will supply your county very soon,” she said.
Piercey recommended two websites to assist vaccine seekers: the government-run vaccinefinder.org site, and the state health department’s covid19.tn.gov site.
In the near future, it may be possible for a person to get a vaccine shot from their primary health care provider, Piercey said.
“You will start to see more of the general medical providers having it in their offices,” she said.
EXTENDED VACCINATION HOURS
In response to the state’s directives on expanding vaccine eligibility, the Northeast Regional Health Office announced Monday that extended hours will be offered in counties including Greene to provide more morning and evening appointments.
To book an appointment, visit Vaccinate.tn.gov and click the blue “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” button at the bottom of the page to start a registration.
Anyone needing help in scheduling a vaccination should call the Northeast Regional Information Line at 423-979-4689. The information line is staffed between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We’re eager to offer these additional opportunities for people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations in a way that works more conveniently with their schedules. The more people in Northeast counties who choose to get their vaccinations, the sooner our region can return to normal day-to-day activities,” Northeast Regional Director Rebekah English said in a news release.Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines administered by the Greene County Health Department can be made at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301.
Other vaccination sites at local pharmacies can be located using vaccinefinder.org. The sites should be contacted to check availability and for scheduling.
COVID-19 testing times at the Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St., were modified to 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the Northeast Regional Health Department.
Self-kit tests continue to be available for adults on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Standard nasal swab testing will be available on Tuesday and Thursday. Local county health departments will continue to offer COVID-19 testing at no charge.
CDC-recommended safety protocols should continue to be followed.
“The Northeast Region county health departments remind all residents that in addition to vaccinations, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic,” the release said.
STATE CASES TOP 800K
The state passed the 800,000 threshold of total COVID-19 cases over the weekend, with 801,645 cases reported on Monday, an increase of 1,997 since Friday, when the Tennessee Department of Health last provided an update.
The overall death total in Tennessee stood at 11,713, with four deaths from the virus in the state since Friday.
In something of a milestone, no deaths were reported in the state between Sunday and Monday.
Ballad Health reported an increase of 189 virus cases in its 21-county service area between Friday and Monday. COVID-19 deaths within the system’s service are totaled 1,946 on Monday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Monday reported a total of about 29.6 million cases of the virus in the U.S. Deaths nationwide totaled 539,517.