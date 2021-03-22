All Tennessee adults will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination no later than April 5, Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday.
Tennesseans aged 55 and older and those in Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Lee shared the announcement Monday in a video, which can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/GovBillLee/videos/753448335309638.
“By April 5, all Tennesseans age 16 and over will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. Eligibility for those in Phase 3 of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan will run concurrently with age-based eligibility,” a news release said.
Phase 3 includes residents and staff members of congregate living facilities including college dormitories, group homes and shelters and those in the state corrections system.
Phase 3 also includes grocery store workers who were not eligible for vaccination based on previous age or risk-based categories.
“To help ensure vaccines are available to these populations, direct allocations of vaccines will be made to these facilities,” the news release said.
INCREASING SUPPLIES
Tennessee “continues to see increasing supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, which allows the state to rapidly accelerate eligibility to receive the vaccination,” the release said.
To date, 2.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to Tennessee providers.
The Tennessee Department of Health is expecting about 311,000 vaccine doses this week, the release said.
New allocations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected the week of March 29, and will increase weekly supplies to Tennessee by 30 percent.
“As we’ve promised, we’re able to expand our COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as vaccine supplies have increased and we’ve made substantial progress in protecting those most at risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said. “Tennessee will now open COVID-19 vaccinations to all eligible adults well ahead of the federal goal of May 1.”
EXPANDING ELIGIBILITY
Effective immediately, Tennesseans aged 55 and older and those in Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan are eligible to receive the vaccine.
Phase 2 includes those who work in settings that have experienced high numbers of COVID-19 infection clusters, and whose work is critical to continuing vital state operations. Groups include:
- child welfare and adult protective services agency workers with direct public exposure
- commercial food manufacturing workers.
- commercial agriculture workers involved in production and safety of food supplies and commodities.
- corrections system workers not previously covered under Phase 1a1.
- public transit drivers and maintenance personnel.
- people working in other transportation, public infrastructure, telecommunications and utility industries.
MAKING AN APPOINTMENT
Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines administered by the county Health Department can be made at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301.
Other vaccination sites at local pharmacies can be located using vaccinefinder.org. The sites should be contacted to check availability and for scheduling.