Gov. Bill Lee announced a new statewide, free COVID-19 testing initiative Wednesday afternoon as the number of cases continued to rise across Tennessee and locally.
“As we look to reboot our state’s economy, we must have a greater understanding of how this virus is operating in Tennessee,” Lee said in a news release. “Expanding our COVID-19 testing capacity allows more Tennesseans to have improved access to testing, which will empower citizens to make informed health decisions.”
Greene County’s COVID-19 case count continues to inch upward as 28 were reported Wednesday afternoon by the state.
The total for the county had risen by one over the previous 24 hours, according to the daily report by the Tennessee Department of Health. Nineteen people who have been diagnosed with the virus locally have recovered. Two people have died.
The number of cases in Tennessee also increased by a few hundred in the daily report, with 6,079 diagnosed with the coronavirus across the state. In surrounding counties, Washington County has the most cases with 45 followed by Sullivan with 43. The next highest number in the region is in Hawkins County with a total now of 26.
Statewide, 135 people have died from the virus. The second death in Greene County from the virus was reported Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, two people have died in Hawkins from the illness with one each in Hamblen and Sullivan counties in the region as well.
The number of Greene Countians who received negative results after testing is 254. Statewide more than 80,000 people have been tested for the virus.
The new testing initiative announced by Lee will be available to any Tennessee resident who is not feeling well, even outside the traditional COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or difficulty breathing, according to the news release.
The expanded testing effort launches this weekend with the Tennessee National Guard setting up 15 drive-through testing sites across the state. Drive-through testing sites will also be available the weekends of April 25-26 and May 2-3.
Greene County is not among the drive-through sites scheduled this weekend, but sites are planned in Hawkins and Washington counties. A site will be open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Volunteer High School in Church Hill on Saturday. A site will be open the same hours on Sunday at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.
Tennessee Department of Health nurses and Tennessee National Guard medics will perform tests at each site, and results are expected to be delivered within 72 hours of testing, depending on volume.
“Until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, quickly detecting this illness, isolating if ill and practicing social distancing are the most powerful tools we have to stop the spread and help our state return to work,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey. “I encourage every Tennessean to remember: ‘when in doubt, get a test’ as we work to identify COVID-19 cases and keep our neighbors safe.”
Testing continues at local health departments, including the one in Greene County, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 423-979-4689 to be screened and to schedule a possible appointment for testing.
Ballad Health is also conducing testing. Anyone concerned they may have the virus is asked to to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be screened. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.