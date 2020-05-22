NASHVILLE — Country music star Lee Greenwood plans to present a free virtual Facebook concert Monday to observe Memorial Day, according to a news release.
The concert will begin at 5 p.m. and will be streamed live on Greenwood’s Facebook page at facebook.com/TheLeeGreenwood.
“Every Year I look forward to this weekend honoring the men and women who have given all for our freedom,” Greenwood said in the news release. “Usually, I’m touring across America celebrating Memorial Day. However because of the pandemic, we are sitting at home to keep everyone safe. So I decided to create a virtual concert as my gift. We need to celebrate America now more than ever.”