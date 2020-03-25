School systems across the state heard Tuesday that Governor Bill Lee now recommends they remain closed through April 24.
Both the Greene County and Greeneville School systems plan to continue meal services during the closure and continue working on plans for online instruction.
Greene County Director of Schools David McLain sent a message Tuesday evening to county school students and families addressing the extended closure and changes to meal services.
McLain said that in addition to the meal services offered beginning Monday by the county school system’s food service Chartwells, the school system is adding meal sites at Baileyton Elementary School, 6535 Horton Highway, and McDonald Elementary School, 8120 McDonald Road in Mohawk.
The operating hours at the added meal sites, beginning Wednesday, will be 11 a.m.-noon.
Hours of operation at the originally designated sites South Greene High School, North Greene High School, Chuckey-Doak Middle School and Mosheim Elementary School will be 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., also beginning Wednesday.
Addressing the attending school board members at the Greeneville City Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Greeneville City Director of Schools Steve Starnes praised all parties involved with the city schools’ meal services, which began at Greeneville High School and Hal Henard Elementary School on Monday.
Starnes said 332 children received meals on Monday, and on Tuesday the school system distributed two days worth of meals to decrease exposure, serving a total of 1,748 meals.
On the subject of continuing learning during the extended closure, Starnes said the city school system is “well positioned to continue learning for our students.”
Starnes said the school system is working on finalizing a learning plan for the closure and mentioned the possibility of online tutoring services, among other possibilities. He said the school system will use a variety of approaches to see what works best, and that he hopes to release a finalized learning plan later this week.
McLain said students and their families should watch for more messages from him later in the week regarding online learning.
Both local school systems are using remaining snow days for the closure through Monday, March 30.