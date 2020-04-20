Wear A Mask In Public
Dear Sir,
I am just one of many individuals who have spent weeks living in self quarantine. It is so fortunate that my husband has been with me, but we have had no physical contact with our family or friends since the middle of March. We have followed all of the recommended guidelines by staying home and we have even been asked not to come into our neighbor’s yard as though we were the Pigpen character from the Snoopy cartoon with the caronavirus swirling around our heads. However, we do wear masks when we leave our home to shop and that is my gripe. With this insidious virus spreading in our state, causing more deaths in our own county, why has this not become a requirement here?
Two weeks ago, the CDC highly recommended that everyone wear a cloth mask when in a public building. If Walmart, the grocery stores, and even Dollar General are disinfecting carts, clearly marking the correct social distancing space, putting up shields between customers and clerks, they should absolutely refuse to let anyone enter who is not wearing a mask. That is one simple thing we can all do for each other and regardless of what your president has to say, the crisis is not over.
I have already lost someone very special to this horrible disease. It does not discriminate. Please wear your mask. If you don’t care about yourself or your family, then do it for mine. I miss being with them terribly.
Pat Russo
Greeneville