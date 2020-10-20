Where Were You?
Dear Sir:
A day or two ago Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska became the latest GOP senator to issue a stunning rebuke of President Trump’s behavior and record as president in a leaked phone call. There is no point in repeating what Sasse said; if you wish to hear his exact words, you can listen to the call on YouTube. My point is this: as it becomes clear that Trump will lose this election, more and more Republicans who have tacitly sanctioned his appalling behavior, racism, and xenophobia will “jump ship” and try to salvage their political standing by speaking out against him.
The question we have to ask them is, “Where were you when he was impeached? When he tried to destroy the Affordable Care Act? When he openly, brazenly ignored the Hatch Act and practiced nepotism on a scale never before seen? When he cozied up to despots and dictators and alienated longtime allies? When he allowed McConnell to pack the courts with blatantly unqualified judges? When he completely mishandled a pandemic and minimized the danger even as Americans were dying? As Putin placed bounties on the heads of U.S. soldiers and he refused to condemn the practice? Where were you?”
The only recourse we as Americans have to end this administration — which even its own party members are beginning to condemn — is at the ballot box. Vote!
Vivian Gibbons
Greeneville