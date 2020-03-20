As of Friday, the main branch of the Greeneville/Greene County Public Library will be open for limited services during the following hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
The limited services the library will continue providing to the public include checking in and out library materials; copy, fax, and scan services; and limited public internet access.
Library staff asks patrons to limit their library visit to only the time it takes to complete their transactions.
The library is not able to borrow materials from other libraries at this time.
Further changes will be posted on www.ggcpl.org and on the library’s Facebook page.