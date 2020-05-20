As businesses and services begin to re-open throughout the region, the Greeneville/Greene County Public Library is also implementing plans to begin offering limited library services to the community.
Limited Circulation Services
Beginning Monday, May 18, the Greeneville/Greene County Public Library will begin providing limited circulation services, a release says. The building will remain closed to the public, but patrons may request library materials either by placing holds on-line or by requesting items by telephone.
Materials requested will then be gathered, checked out, bagged, and made available for pick up in front of the library the following day.
Items available for circulation include books, audiobooks, and DVDs.
On-line holds can be placed beginning Monday, May 18, anytime, while phone requests will start being taken Monday, May 18, at 10 a.m.
- Limit of 5 items per library card
- Request items on-line by placing holds using the library catalog www.ggcpl.org
- Request items by calling the library between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 638-5034
- Phone requests and on-line holds placed by 4 p.m. will be available for pick-up the following day
- Pick up hours are M-F from 12 noon until 4:00 p.m. in front of the library
Only materials owned by the Greeneville/Greene County Public Library are available for circulation at this time. The library is not receiving interlibrary loan books yet.
Library materials should be returned via the book depository located on the building to the right of the front door and can be returned at any time.
Summer Reading
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greeneville/Greene County Public Library will not be hosting the in-person version of the Summer Reading Program that families have become familiar with, according to the release.
Information regarding the Summer Reading Program will be available on the library’s website and Facebook page when specific plans for the program have been made.
Library Book Sale
The Greeneville/Greene County Public Library Book Sale has not been cancelled this year, but it will be rescheduled for early this fall.
While donations cannot be accepted at the library at this time, donations can be picked up by committee members or may be dropped off at the book sale location on Edens Road in Tusculum at specific times during the week.
Please call the library for more information about donating to the book sale, 638-5034. Or visit the book sale’s Facebook page by searching Greeneville Greene County Library Book Sale.
T. Elmer Cox Library
The T. Elmer Cox Genealogical and Historical Library will remain closed at this time. Limited research services will be available beginning Wednesday, May 20. Inquiries can be made by calling the Cox library at 638-9866 or may be submitted through the Cox Library website, www.telmercoxlibrary.org.