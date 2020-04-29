The Greeneville-Greene County Public Library is making plans for a phased reopening that will begin the first full week of May.
The library's board of trustees on Monday approved the implementation of the first phase of a reopening plan, which is designed to protect the health and public safety of the community, while allowing library staff to provide the best possible customer service.
Presented by Library Director Erin Evans, the plan proposes reopening as a process that will involve four phases.
The first phase is to begin on May 4. According to the plan, full-time library staff will begin working on site, although the library will remain closed to the public.
During the first phase, library patrons are encouraged to return any library materials they may still have so items can be quarantined and then returned to the collection. No late fees or fines will be charged to library patrons returning books and materials.
While physical materials are not available during this first phase, Greene Countians have access to a large collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines on the library's website at ggcpl.org.
Procedures are being finalized in anticipation of Phase II, which projects a possible opening of the library to the public on May 18 for limited hours and for circulation services only.
During its meeting, the board also approved the professional cleaning and sanitizing of both the main library facility and the T Elmer Cox Genealogical and Historical Library during the first phase of reopening. The T. Elmer Cox Library will remain closed during the first phase of reopening.
For further information, follow the Greeneville/Greene County Public Library on Facebook or visit its website.