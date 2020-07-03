Due to the increase of local coronavirus cases, the date for reopening certain license renewal services at the Greene County Clerk’s Office has been extended to Aug. 3.
The office had intended to start offering the services on July 6, but has decided to reschedule the date to August with the recent increase in virus cases and the extension of the emergency order by Gov. Bill Lee, according to Greene County Clerk Lori Bryant.
“Our utmost concern is for the health and well-being of each Greene County citizen,” she said.
Reopening Aug. 3 will be driver’s license renewal and duplicate services as well as Real ID and handgun permit renewal services.