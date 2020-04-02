Local emergency response agencies report they have been able to obtain an adequate supply of personal protective equipment as the coronavirus pandemic grows, even as federal officials acknowledge the national stockpile of PPE items is nearly exhausted.
T.J. Manis, operations director of Greene County-Greeneville EMS, said Wednesday that EMS “has an adequate supply of PPE at this point.”
Manis said EMS has been able to get needed protective equipment replenished through the Northeast Tennessee Healthcare Coalition and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.
Manis foresees EMS and other first responders depending on the supply chain to provide personal protective equipment for an extended period.
“I see the supply situation ongoing for weeks, months until this pandemic is over,” he said.
Heather Sipe, director of the Greene County Office of Emergency Management, said Wednesday that there “are shortages or the beginning of shortages” with some supplies.
“Each response agency is doing their best to be properly protected in any and all situations, but also trying to manage PPE usage to keep supply levels up,” Sipe said.
Sipe earlier this week sent a TEMA survey to all local response agencies. Agencies can request PPE or sanitation supplies through the survey.
Some local response agencies have received supplies via TEMA from the Strategic National Stockpile within the past two weeks, Sipe said.
The surveys for supplies can be resubmitted weekly “or as needed in an emergency situation,” Sipe said.
Health care facilities and providers like nursing homes, home health care, hospice and assisted living are submitting requests through the Northeast Tennessee Healthcare Preparedness Coalition.
Several businesses have made contributions of personal protective equipment to Ballad Health, including N95 facial masks.
Eric Deaton, chief operating officer for Ballad Health, said this week the health care system is also working to provide help to emergency agencies in the region in purchasing equipment by allowing them to use its information to receive a better price.
Gov. Bill Lee said Wednesday in a situation update that the state’s Unified Command Group has made “significant gains” in efforts to secure personal protective equipment for health care workers and critical personnel across Tennessee.
More than 18 million PPE items costing more than $45 million have been acquired, a bulletin issued by Lee said.
“Each of Tennessee’s 95 counties has received a shipment of PPE from Unified Command, with the vast majority of supplies continuing to be delivered to rural areas,” the bulletin said.
“Tennessee has also reached a critical threshold with the creation of face shields through 3D printing efforts at higher education institutions – 10,000 face shields have been produced thus far with more on the way,” the release said.
As coronavirus cases increase and COVID-19 concentrations develop across the country, the demand for personal protective equipment from states remains constant.
During Wednesday’s White House briefing, President Donald Trump confirmed the government’s Strategic National Stockpile is nearly depleted. Trump said his administration has sent supplies “directly to hospitals.”
Officials at the Federal Emergency Management Agency told The Washington Post the government had anticipated the Strategic National Stockpile would be exhausted, and the administration is moving quickly to obtain and distribute supplies.
“FEMA planning assumptions for COVID-19 pandemic response acknowledged that the Strategic National Stockpile alone could not fulfill all requirements at the state and tribal level. The federal government will exhaust all means to identify and attain medical and other supplies needed to combat the virus,” FEMA spokeswoman Janet Montesi said in a statement.