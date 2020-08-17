The local AMC Classic Towne Crossing 8, 925 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, is set to reopen Sept. 3 with new "Safe & Clean" policies and procedures in place.
According to the AMC Theatres website, new policies include auditoriums capped at 30% capacity or less and required use of masks.
Based on World Health Organization guidelines, the website says, neck gaiters, open-chin bandanas and masks with vents or exhalation valves are not acceptable, although masks may be removed in the auditorium in order to eat or drink. The website also says masks will be offered for $1.
Menu choices will be temporarily simplified and refills will be unavailable.
There will be more time between movies for the new cleaning policies and procedures, advised by Clorox.
For more information including full details of AMC's new policies and procedures, visit www.amctheatres.com.