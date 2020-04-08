Local authorities are looking to use recently announced state grant funds to provide funds for technology upgrades, road projects and coronavirus response.
On Monday, Gov. Bill Lee announced $200 million in grants to be distributed to every county and city government across Tennessee for one-time, local expenses in fiscal year 2021.
“Capital maintenance, public safety and road projects don’t pause for disasters like the March tornadoes and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lee said. “This grant fund will ease the burden on local governments as they work to meet infrastructure and safety obligations.”
Funding is based on population as published by the US Census Bureau. Each county will receive at least $500,000, and each city or municipality will receive at least $30,000, according to the Governor’s Office.
Counties and municipalities will be able to apply for the grants beginning April 30, and the funds will be made available after July 1, the beginning of the next fiscal year.
Counties and municipalities are able to apply to fund road projects, information technology upgrades, capital maintenance, utility system upgrades and public safety projects.
Certain disaster-related expenses related to the March 2020 tornadoes or COVID-19 response are also eligible for funding. One-time expenses related to COVID-19 are eligible including supply and equipment purchase, cleaning, emergency food and shelter programs.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said the county had already begun to upgrade its IT systems, but the coronavirus outbreak and with it the necessity of doing more electronically has emphasized the need for those improvements.
In addition to seeking grant funds for the IT upgrades, the county is also considering applying for road project funding to assist the Highway Department in paving and repairing or replacing bridges to improve infrastructure, he said.
Funds will also be sought for providing supplies and equipment to agencies that have been involved on the front lines of response to COVID-19, the mayor continued, including Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Services and other first responders such as the volunteer fire departments.
Greeneville is still looking at its options for the grant funds, according to City Administrator Todd Smith.
Department heads are looking at projects that could use grant funds, Smith said, and the grant funds may be a topic for the first budget hearing for the 2020-21 fiscal year of the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen, scheduled to be held virtually Tuesday.
Mosheim will use its grant funding for either sewer or street improvements, according to Mayor Tommy Gregg.
“In either case, it is going to be very helpful,” he said.
The state has estimated that the town may receive around $82,000, the mayor said.
Baileyton Mayor Tommy Casteel said that the town will most likely seek funds for street improvements.
Tusculum Mayor Alan Corley said the city has not yet evaluated the requirements and determined in what areas funds should be sought.