Local banks are taking steps to limit personal exposure of employees and customers in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Greeneville Federal Bank and Heritage Community Bank issued statements Wednesday saying most business will soon be conducted at their drive-thru lanes only, with lobbies largely closed to the public.
Beginning Friday, all locations of Greeneville Federal will temporarily direct services to drive-thru only, bank officials said in a news release.
Andrew Johnson Bank is adopting a similar policy, according to the news release.
All locations will continue to be staffed with personnel to handle financial services. Customers can call their bank branch for assistance or to schedule an appointment for services that cannot be handled at a drive-thru window, the news release said.
“We are committed to our customers and community. Greeneville Federal Bank and the banking system in the United States have never been stronger and we assure you that your money is safe and insured by the FDIC. Our staff is prepared for the situation that we face today, and our actions are part of contingency plans that have been in place for years,” Brandon Hull, president and CEO of Greeneville Federal Bank, said in the news release.
“We take great pride in being part of this community and we are dedicated to meeting all your banking needs through the coming weeks as we deal with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic,” Hull said. “We also encourage everyone to remain vigilant in monitoring your accounts for fraudulent activity. Unfortunately during times of crisis, some will use this as an opportunity to take advantage of others. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions or concerns.”
Heritage Community Bank will begin requiring most business to be done at the drive-thru on Monday. Lobbies will be closed to the public, except for loan, lock boxes and deposit requests which will continue by appointment with the appropriate bank representative, bank officials said in a news release.
Hours will be extended to 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday at the 11-E Bypass location to accommodate customer needs, according to the news release.
“We apologize in advance for any inconvenience but feel it is in everyone’s best interest to better control this serious situation and get back to normal as soon as possible. Remember, all staff will be present at all locations to accommodate your banking needs” the news release said.
The bank will update its website at hcbonline.us with any new information, according to the news release. Call 423-636-5000 for the main office, 423-636-5030 for the 11-E Bypass branch or 423-636-5050 for the 70 Bypass branch.