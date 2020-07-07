Greene County’s coronavirus totals continue to trend upward with the largest number of active cases and the highest daily increase during the pandemic reported Monday.
Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Greene County, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 114 cases, while the number of active cases increased to 37, according to Monday’s report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The 11 cases are the highest daily jump for the county since the pandemic began. The previous two largest jumps were recorded on July 3 with 9 and June 25 with 8.
The number of active cases is also the largest daily count for the county since the pandemic began. The county reached the 30 active cases mark on July 3.
According to the state Health Department report, 75 people are listed as recovered from the virus since the pandemic started. Two Greene Countians have died from the coronavirus in the pandemic.
The number of tests that have returned negative results in Greene County now totals 4,030.
Statewide, 724 new cases of the virus were reported Monday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 52,155.
Across the state, 31,020 people have recovered from the virus and 653 people have died from the illness. There are 20,482 active cases of the virus in Tennessee, according to the report.
Greene County’s risk for the virus is at an intermediate level, according to a Harvard Global Health Institute COVID-19 risk level map for counties and states, which also recommends measures to lower the risk.
Using a seven-day rolling average of new cases last updated on Sunday, the institute ranked Greene County with a yellow risk level with 1-9 new cases reported daily with rigorous testing and tracing programs advised.
Most counties surrounding Greene also have a yellow risk level ranking from the Harvard Global Health Institute.
Counties with 10-24 new cases are ranked at an orange risk level with accelerated spread, with stay-at-home orders and/or rigorous test and and trace programs advised. Cocke County has an orange ranking among neighboring counties.
The highest risk is assigned with a red ranking, with a recommendation that stay-at-home orders are necessary.
In this region, Sevier and Hamblen counties are ranked at the highest risk level. Sevier County, where many tourist attractions have reopened, has 368 active virus cases, according to Monday’s state report. Hamblen, which borders a portion of western Greene County, has 176 active cases.
The Harvard Global Institute map was launched on July 1 as a way to provide the public and policy making officials more information about the severity of the outbreak in a community.
Tennessee as a state is given an orange risk level. Most of the southern states are at the orange risk level with the highest risk level designations given to South Carolina, Florida and Louisiana.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, but it is recommended that people call 423-979-4689 to register to speed up the testing process on site.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.