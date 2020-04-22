The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Greene County remained steady on Wednesday after two days of increases.
The daily update by the Tennessee Department of Health on Wednesday showed that Greene County’s total cases still stands at 37.
Most of the surrounding counties also had counts of the virus that remained at the same level as Tuesday, except for Cocke and Sullivan counties, which both saw an increase of two cases in the past 24 hours.
With the increase, Sullivan County now has the most cases in the region with a total of 47. Washington County is second with 46 while Greene County is third. Hawkins County is fourth with 28 cases. Its increase brought Cocke County’s number up to 13.
Statewide there are 7,842 coronavirus cases, including 166 deaths, 775 hospitalizations and 4,012 recovered, according to the Department of Health update. Across the Northeast Tennessee region, one new death was reported Wednesday in Hamblen County.
In Greene County, 388 people have tested negative for the virus and 24 are listed as recovered. Statewide, 114,980 tests have been given with 107,138 negative results.
The Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office is hosting a mobile drive-thru testing site locally Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 123 Fairgrounds Circle.
The weekend free testing is being conducted statewide through a partnership between the State Department, Tennessee National Guard and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.
The testing is open to all those who may not be feeling well and would like to be checked. Testing at health departments and other healthcare facilities has been guided through Centers for Disease Control guidelines that call for those tested to meet certain criteria such as exhibiting symptoms of the virus such as fever, coughing and difficulty breathing.
Cathy Osborne, director of the Greene County Health Department, said in a virtual town hall last Friday that individuals who feel like they need a test should come to the event. The virtual town hall, broadcast on Facebook and Radio Greeneville, has brought local healthcare, business and governmental representatives to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.
The testing process does not take long and is done while a person remains in their vehicle, Osborne explained. A swab is taken from an individual’s nose to test for the virus.
According to the state, test results should be available in 72 hours from the weekend events or may take a little longer if there is a large volume statewide. Last weekend, around 11,000 people were tested at mobile drive-thru sites.
Once a person is tested, they are to remain in isolation until they receive the test results and are given guidance about their next steps, said Dr. Kimi Zook, a physician with the Health Department.
Testing allows healthcare officials to isolate cases and trace the contacts of persons who have the virus so they can also be tested and isolated if needed, which will slow the spread of the illness, Zook said.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
The Greene County Health Department is administering drive-thru tests in its parking lot from 9 a.m.- 3p.m. Monday - Friday. An appointment is not necessary for a test, but individuals can call 423-979-4689 to be screened schedule one.
Testing is also being conducted at Ballad Health facilities including Greeneville Community Hospital East. The health system asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call its Nurse Connect line at (833) 822-5523 to be screened for possible testing. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.