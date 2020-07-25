New coronavirus cases in Greene County have increased by 13, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The total number of cases within Greene County since the pandemic region has reached 261, according to Saturday’s daily report from the state Department of Health.
The number of active cases is now 142, according to the report, as an additional person is listed as recovered, bringing that total to 114.
No additional people in Greene County were hospitalized with the virus, according to data released by the state Saturday. Eighteen people from Greene County have been hospitalized with the virus since the pandemic began.
Cases also continue to rise in surrounding counties as Saturday’s state report reflects 49 more new cases in Washington, 25 in Hamblen, 13 in Sullivan, 12 in Hawkins, 8 in Carter and Unicoi and seven in Cocke.
Active cases in those counties include 442 in Washington, 320 in Hamblen, 217 in Sullivan, 202 in Carter, 120 in Cocke, 123 in Hawkins and 35 in Unicoi.
The number of cases in Tennessee now totals 90,796, according to Saturday’s report, with 1,718 new cases reported. There are 36,024 active cases in Tennessee. Twenty-six new deaths were recorded statewide Saturday, bringing the total to 964
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and even be fatal.
Tests are administered from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at the Greene County Health Department. No appointment is necessary, but it is recommended that individual call 423-979-4689 to register to speed up the testing process on site.
Anyone concerned they may have the virus can call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.