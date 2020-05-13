Greene County now has 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up one from the previous total, according to information released Wednesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, there were 16,470 confirmed cases as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the report. The virus has caused a reported 273 deaths statewide, including two in Greene County.
The statewide death toll represents 2 percent of the total number of cases.
Across Tennessee, 8,624 people were listed as having recovered from the virus as of Wednesday, accounting for 53 percent of total cases. In Greene County, 41 people have recovered, according to the figures released by the state.
Nationwide, 82,246 people had died due to COVID-19 by Wednesday, an increase of 1,426 from the previous day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.