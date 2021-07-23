Greene County has continued to experience an upward trend in COVID-19 cases in the past seven days. It’s vaccination rate remains below 35%.
There were 47 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greene County during the seven-day period July 15-21.
There were 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greene County during the previous seven-day period.
No new deaths were reported in the county over the last week.
This brings Greene County’s reported case total to 8,126.
There have been 159 deaths reported in the county since the pandemic began.
The percentage of residents fully vaccinated in Greene County stands at about 34.7%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Statewide, about 38.7% of residents have been fully vaccinated. Nationally, 57.1%% of the population aged 12 or older has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Greene County Health Department on 810 W. Church St. is currently offering COVID-19 vaccines, either drive-up or walk in. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to tn.gov to reserve times for a first or second dose.
Adults aged 18 and up are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 12 and up are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.