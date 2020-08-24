Greene County had 36 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the number of cases in Greene County since the start of the pandemic to 721, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Twenty-seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Greene County in Saturday’s daily update from the state agency, followed by nine new cases reported Sunday.
Fourteen more Greene Countians were listed as recovered from the virus in Sunday’s report, after Saturday’s updated showed the number of locals recovered was revised down two from Friday’s data. The state lists the number of people in Greene County who have recovered from COVID-19 as 225.
With no new local deaths reported in Saturday or Sunday’s reports, the number of active cases in Greene County stands at 486.
Saturday’s report listed three more Greene Countians hospitalized from COVID-19. With no new hospitalizations reported Sunday, the number of people who have required hospital care due to the virus stands at 42.
Sullivan County had the highest jump on Saturday out of surrounding counties, with an increase of 164 new cases. Thirty-four additional cases were reported in Sullivan County on Sunday.
With one more person listed as recovered on Sunday, after the number of people recovered in Sullivan County rose by 12 on Saturday, there are currently 450 active cases in Sullivan County.
No new deaths in Sullivan County were reported Saturday or Sunday.
Thirty-seven new cases were reported Sunday in Washington County, for a total increase over the weekend of 51 new cases, after Saturday’s report included 14 new cases there.
Sunday’s report lists 820 active cases in Washington County, along with 17 more people listed as recovered and no new deaths.
In Carter County the number of active cases stood at 524 Sunday, with 16 new cases reported Sunday after Saturday’s update included 17 new cases. Sunday’s report also included 14 more people who have recovered from the virus and no new deaths over the weekend.
Hamblen County had 12 new cases listed in Sunday’s update, and three more people are listed as having recovered there. According to Sunday’s report Hamblen County has 338 active cases.
Five new cases were reported in Hawkins County, along with 11 more people who have recovered, bringing the number of active cases there to 435.
In Cocke County nine new cases were reported Sunday, and one more person has recovered. Sunday’s update lists 200 active cases in Cocke County.
Statewide over the weekend, according to Saturday and Sunday’s reports from the Department of Health, Tennessee saw an increase of 3,093 new cases, 1,368 more people recovered from COVID-19, 18 new deaths and 123 new hospitalizations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that, as of Sunday, 175,651 people had died from the virus in the United States.